School donates winter coats to those in need

Strathallan School has donated more than 75 winter coats to those experiencing hardship this winter.

The school based in rural Perthshire organised an appeal for winter coats to help families in need in the Perth and Kinross area.

Strathallan Prep School Pupil Alexander Wright, who volunteered with his sister Francesca to help pack the coats, said: ‘It’s very important we help others right now.

‘Getting outside is so good for your mental health, so I just hope these coats will help those that need them to stay toasty warm this winter.’

Sheena Devlin, executive director (education and children’s services) at Perth and Kinross Council said: ‘The pandemic has had a significant impact, practically, emotionally and financially for families around Perth and Kinross.

‘However at the same time it has also brought out the best in people being willing to offer their support to those in need. In the current wintry conditions, this donation from the school community at Strathallan School is something I greatly appreciate and would like to thank everyone who donated items to help local children and young people stay warm and dry.’