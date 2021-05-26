Pupil receives prestigious role as Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet

For the eighth year in a row, a Morrison’s Academy pupil has been appointed the prestigious role of Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet.

Stephen Leckie, Lord-Lieutenant for Perth and Kinross presented a certificate, acknowledging the role to Cadet Sgt Lachlann Forsyth.

The Lord-Lieutenant is the Queen’s official representative and the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet is aide and representative of the cadet forces to the British royal family and the Lord-Lieutenant.

Cadet Sergeant Lachlann, is in fifth year at Morrison’s Academy and joined the school’s Combined Cadet’s Force (CCF) in 2017.

He said: ‘What I enjoy most in CCF is carrying out training exercises along with the opportunity to go on adventure training days which are always good fun. I am looking forward to representing my school’s CCF as the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet at various events in the coming year.’

Morrison’s Academy’s school motto, ‘Ad Summa Tendendum’ means, ‘To Strive For The Highest,’ and Lachlann certainly upholds this. He plays a full and active role and is a stalwart pupil within the school community.

As well as being a member of CCF, Lachlann is in the pipe band, playing both the snare drum and the pipes. In addition, he is a member of the school’s Celtic rock band. Lachlann’s true passion is undoubtedly rugby. This season he was selected as the captain of the school’s first XV. He has represented the school in cricket, athletics, cross country and climbing/rock climbing. Currently, Lachlann is working towards his Highers and sitting his second block of assessments.

Lord-Lieutenant Stephen Leckie said: ‘It was lovely to meet Lachlann and Lt Col Mike Clayton CCF, Contingent Commander Morrison’s Academy CCF and I look forward to working closely with my cadet in the coming year. It’s so warming to work with ambitious and capable people like Lachlann.’

For further details visit www.morrisonsacademy.org