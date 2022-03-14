Opportunities fuel optimism at Morrison’s Academy

Live events have returned to the school calendar at Morrison’s Academy.

And pupils are taking full advantage of the opportunities available to them.

During March, all year groups focused on literacy, with a fortnight centred around World Book Day. As a school they hosted numerous events for pupils of all ages including; primary class book cover competition, class writing competitions, reading trails, book swaps, readathons, ‘snuggle up and read sessions’ and a book character dress up day and parade.

In the senior school, pupils enjoyed a Mad Hatters Tea Party with a literary escape room element and literacy assemblies.

Elsewhere in the secondary school, in freezing conditions, nine senior pupils slept out in the school car park to raise money for Shelter, a charity for housing and the homeless.

The pupils said: ‘We hosted our own Sleep Out to raise awareness of homelessness. On March 5 we slept outside without a tent and were exposed to the elements.

‘Of course our experience sleeping outside does not compare to those who have to worry about a place to stay every night and acknowledge that we were much safer in a protected environment.

‘However, we hope that our event acted as a talking point and we managed to raise a fantastic £1500 for Shelter.’

Alongside charitable events, the secondary pupils enjoyed their Spring Fling dance, which took place in lieu of their postponed Christmas dances. The pupils dressed up and enjoyed dinner and a ceilidh.

Events are also back up and running off campus too. Out of the school’s 50-strong pipe band, 26 pupils joined in the St Patrick’s Day festivities in Dublin, piping as one of the thirteen bands in this year’s official parade.

The pupils had a wonderful time soaking up the atmosphere and enjoying the first parade since 2019.

With warmer days and lighter evenings in sight, Morrison’s Academy are looking forward to a bright and active term.

The calendar is full of exciting events including the primary musical, Madagascar, the

secondary musical, High School Musical, music concerts, subject field trips, sports tournaments, CCF away days and Duke of Edinburgh expeditions.

Anyone who would like further information about how their child could benefit from the opportunities available to pupils, go along to the nursery, primary and secondary open morning on Saturday 23 April at 10am.

