Singers wanted to join the community chorus

Scottish Opera is staging a one of a kind, outdoor promenade production of Leonard Bernstein’s satirical opera, Candide in Glasgow this summer.

And it’s appealing to members of the public from all walks of life to join the show’s community chorus.

Celebrating the diversity and creativity of Scotland’s communities, there will be six performances of this vibrant and contemporary take on Bernstein’s work in August, with the community chorus members taking to the stage alongside a 150-strong cast which includes professional singers and a live orchestra. The performances will be held under a purpose-built marquee tent.

The casting call is open to individual participants aged over 16, as well as family groups with children aged over 10.

No experience is required – Scottish Opera is looking for anyone who enjoys singing, dance or acting, or who want to join a fun, supportive, community project to make new friends and get to know Glasgow better.

Free childcare facilities are available and the rehearsal and performance spaces are fully accessible, welcoming participants of all abilities. Those taking part will be supported at all stages of the process, including by being provided with listening materials to make learning the music an enjoyable experience.

Candide, written by Bernstein before he composed his hit musical West Side Story, follows larger-than-life characters in chaotic adventures across Europe and South America. Is the chaos they encounter really the best of all possible worlds, or must they find simple happiness within themselves?

Full of imagination and comedy, the production is updated for today’s global communities, mirroring the complex, heart-breaking, but ultimately life affirming stories that have moved and inspired people throughout history. As Candide is tossed between misfortunes on his travels, the story is particularly relevant to issues of displacement and refugees today.

A Community Chorus last featured in the 2018 Scottish Opera promenade production of Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci, staged in a huge tented structure in Paisley. Recruited from Renfrewshire and the surrounding areas, they performed side-by-side with a cast of international soloists, a professional chorus and The Orchestra of Scottish Opera.

Full details about Candide will be released in May. Find out more about Scottish Opera HERE.

For more information email communitychorus@scottishopera.org.uk by 7 April.