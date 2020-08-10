Morrison’s Academy posts 100% Advanced Higher passes

ALL pupils in sixth year at Morrison’s Academy passed their Advanced Highers exams, the Crieff school has revealed.

Every pupil sitting a Higher exam in sixth year also passed, with the overall Higher pass rate across fifth and sixth year standing at 94%.

More than a quarter of fifth-year pupils were awarded five As and 55% of Higher passes were at Grade A.

The pass rate for National 5 exams in fourth year reached 95%.

Gareth Warren, rector and principal, said: “As a school community we are delighted with the examination results.

“Our pupils have shown fantastic resilience, creativity and determination to focus on their studies during remote learning and fully deserve the grades they have obtained.”

Retiring assistant rector (academic) Peter Lovegrove added: “In a year like no other, which has thrown up very considerable challenges to pupils and staff, it is excellent to see the pupils maintaining the very high academic standards for which the school has always been known.”

