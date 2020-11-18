Merchiston’s new award offers 75% off sixth form fees

A NEW Sixth Form Award has been unveiled by Merchiston, the independent boys’ school in Edinburgh.

The award provides means-tested financial assistance of up to 75% of annual fees for a day place and a boarding place for September 2021 entry.

Headmaster Jonathan Andrews said: “In these difficult times, we are delighted to be offering this award, which aims to prevent affordability being a barrier to learning.

“Merchiston provides a world-class, global, outward-looking education in a connected community where every individual matters.”

He added: “The sixth form is designed to bridge the gap between sixth form and the next step into adulthood and is the ideal preparation for university.

“We hope that through supporting boys from households which fulfil our means-testing criteria, we will be able to provide a transformative experience which helps them fulfil their potential and achieve their life ambitions.”

