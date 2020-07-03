Masterchef and bagpipes for Glenalmond’s virtual ‘commem’

GLENALMOND College held a virtual “commemoration day” to mark the end of the independent school’s academic year, complete with bagpipes and Masterchef finalist Claire Fyfe.

A performance of Highland Cathedral by Ramsay Pagett, from the Perthshire school’s upper sixth class, was broadcast live from Glenalmond’s front quadrangle.

A service broadcast from the school’s chapel included addresses by head Michael Alderson, chairman Niall Booker, and college captains Susie Anderton and Tom Murray-Usher.

Fyfe, a former pupil at the school, shared her memories of “commem days” and posted her top tips for picnic food for families to share to celebrate the end of the academic year.

The virtual events have been viewed more than 6,000 times on social media.

Alderson said: “Our thanks go to all those who have worked hard over the past year, and in particular recent months, to ensure all our pupils benefitted from a very high standard of teaching.

“Our very best wishes go to our final year leavers as they embark on a new chapter in life, with the benefit of a Glenalmond education, our shared values and friendships which will last a lifetime.”

Read more stories about schools on Scottish Field’s education pages.