Kelvinside goes red to remember the war dead

Pupils and staff at a Glasgow School are marking the centenary of the end of the First World War by paying special tribute to the 131 former pupils who fell during the conflict.

Kelvinside Academy, a War Memorial Trust school with one of the biggest Combined Cadet Forces (CCF) in the country, is one of a number of iconic locations across Scotland which will ‘Light Up Red’ in support of Poppyscotland.

Beyond lighting Kelvinside’s historic A Listed building in red, the whole school community have been involved in creating a visual mark of respect.

A fifth-year pupil, Paige Redmond, designed silhouettes of soldiers and poppies to add to the dramatic light display. Her classmates, currently hard at work at the school’s NuVu studio, where pupils go off curriculum for two weeks at a time to take part in immersive design projects, then brought the creations to life using 3D printers and laser cutters.

Other pupils and staff helped by painting the figures and hand making 131 ornamental poppies to be planted in the school grounds. These initiatives have come together to create an unforgettable spectacle.

Ian Munro, rector of Kelvinside Academy, said: ‘Many former Kelvinside pupils fought and died during the First World War. We are fortunate to have the commitment, creativity, knowledge and passion within our school to create such a unique and fitting tribute.

‘Our Remembrance project is something that pupils and staff felt incredibly passionate about. They have created something truly special. The team took a creative idea and brought it to life using the design skills which they’ve developed at our school’s innovation studios.’

S5 pupil Cassie Smillie, a member of Kelvinside Academy’s Combined Cadet Force is a Poppyscotland Ambassador. She said: ‘It has been more than 100 years since the Great War, but it’s a vital part of our country’s identity and our school’s history. We owe it to each and every person who served to remember, respect and honour their sacrifice.

‘Sacrifices continue to be made by men and women serving in the Forces to this day and being part the school’s CCF programme has really opened my eyes to the debt we owe them.’

As part of the week-long Remembrance campaign, Kelvinside Academy’s Junior School pupils have been taking part in the national art project ‘Pages of the Sea’ and will be holding a ceremony for fallen Kelvinside pupils on Helensburgh beach.

Funds will also be raised for Poppyscotland at a dress up day and at the School’s formal Remembrance Service at Kelvinside Hillhead Parish Church.