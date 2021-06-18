Inspirational women series comes to an end

St Margaret’s School for Girls has held its last Inspiration Women Webinar series.

This featured Louise MacDonald, the newly appointed national director of the Institute of Directors, and Briana Pegado, creative director for Fringe of Colour and chair of YWCA Scotland.

The online series, part of the School’s 175th Anniversary celebrations, has been to inspire pupils by highlighting the achievements of some of the UK’s top women and has included talks from Dr Nicola Steedman, interim deputy chief medical officer, Scottish Government, and special messages from Lorraine Kelly and Theresa May to mark International Women’s Day.

The series, supported by Aberdeen Standard Capital, set out to embolden and encourage girls from across the globe to be the best they can be. With messages of courage and confidence to step outside your comfort zone from Dr Nicola Steedman and positivity and resilience from award-winning journalist and disability campaigner Melanie Reid to name but a few, the webinar series has delved into each of the inspirational women’s stories about how they have reached where they are today.

Featuring stories and insights from women in all walks of life – including sport, science, business, journalism, social enterprise and politics – each of the six free and accessible virtual webinars were well received by pupils, parents and the wider community alike.

Anna Tomlinson, head of St Margaret’s School for Girls said: ‘The Inspirational Women Webinar series has been an incredible experience. Not only have we had the privilege of meeting some of the UK’s most inspirational women, but learning from their insights and reflections after years of experience and expertise as leaders in their respective fields has been fascinating.

‘At a time when in-person events were not possible, the online webinar series was an uplifting way to engage with pupils and the wider community to share messages of resilience, confidence and integrity. We hope that these messages will stick with girls of all ages across the country and encourage them to be the best that they can be.’

Videos from the Inspirational Women Webinar series are available to watch on St Margaret’s Youtube via St Margaret’s website. Tickets for the final webinar of the series can be booked in advance at www.stmargaretsevents.com.