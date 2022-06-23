Gordonstoun pupils wins national photo contest

By Peter Ranscombe - 23rd June 2022
Gordonstoun pupil Olivia Barnett's photo of a red deer stag

A PHOTOGRAPH of a red deer stag has won Gordonstoun pupil Olivia Barnett first prize in a national competition.

Her photograph had already won the local and district stages of the contest, which was organised by the Rotary Club of Great Britain & Ireland.

Olivia, who is in her final year at the Moray school, was 17 when she took the picture.

She said: “I just adore nature photography.

“My family and I were on a road trip when I took this photograph of the stag.

“We were driving towards Applecross when we saw the stag lying on the ground surrounded by stunning scenery.

“Once we had parked, I got out and started taking photos.”

Gordonstoun pupil Olivia Barnett with her winning photo

Olivia added: “I had never studied photography before attending Gordonstoun in Year 12 and now, in September, I will be studying marine photography and natural history at university.

“I have learned so much from all my teachers, including Mrs Wendi Van-Hoof, my incredible photography teacher, who has taught me so much over the [past] two years.

“I feel so lucky to have found something that I am so passionate about.”

