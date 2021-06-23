Glenalmond pupil off to the Royal Windsor Horse Show

A 14-year-old Glenalmond College pupil has been selected as a member of the team which will represent Scotland in the Pony Club Mounted Games at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Carmen McDermott, who lives near Dunning, will be part of the team competing against Northern Ireland, England, Wales and the Republic of Ireland over four days, from July 1-4.

Carmen, who is an enthusiastic member of Strathearn Pony Club, and her pony Charlie will accompany the rest of the Scottish team when they travel south on June 28 to take part in the prestigious competition.

Tanya Adamson, equestrian coordinator at Glenalmond College, said: ‘We were delighted to hear that Carmen has been chosen as a member of the team taking part in the Royal Windsor event this summer.

‘Everyone at Glenalmond wishes Carmen and all those taking part the very best of luck in the competition and with all their training in the run-up to the event – a fabulous experience for everyone involved.’

Carmen thanked her coaches and said she is very much looking forward to attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show and to being part of the team.

This year’s show will be particularly poignant as HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh KG KT, was its President. The Duke played an integral part in the development of the show after becoming President in 1991 and he never missed the Pony Club Games final, an indication of his interest in youth development.

