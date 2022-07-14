Glenalmond prepares to welcome Ukraine pupil

GLENALMOND College is Perthshire is preparing to welcome a pupil from Ukraine thanks to a new scholarship fund.

The W M Mann Foundation, established by the parent of pupils at Glenalmond, has provided the majority of the £100,000 funding for her place, alongside donations from other parents and sponsors.

Bruce Mann, chair of the foundation, said: “The formation of The W M Mann Foundation Scholarship will enable a child fleeing the war in Ukraine to receive a Glenalmond education in a safe and secure learning environment which offers an all-round education which has the potential to be life-changing.

“I am delighted to have been able to get the initiative underway quickly and efficiently working with the team at Glenalmond, who are actively looking for ways to support pupils from Ukraine.”

Glenalmond worked with the Headmasters’ & Headmistresses’ Conference (HMC), an association of heads of independent schools, and Ukrainian Global Scholars as part of the initiative, which will see a fully-funded boarding place awarded to the pupil.

The 14-year-old recipient of the award is currently in Poland and will travel to the UK this summer, ahead of the start of the new term at the school for 12 to 18 year olds.

The bursary will include the costs of her travel, uniform, sports equipment, and tuition for extra-curricular activities, such as specialist music or sport.

It will also cover travel costs to allow her parents to visit the school, non-uniform clothing, and “tuck”.

Michael Alderson, the school’s head, said: “We want every child to be the very best they can be and, through the generous support of The W M Mann Foundation and other parents, we can give a child who would otherwise be facing an uncertain future an opportunity to benefit from a Glenamond education.”



