Glenalmond College holds first ‘virtual taster day’

PUPILS from Mowden Hall School in Northumberland made an online visit to Glenalmond College in Perthshire on Friday during the Scottish independent school’s first “virtual taster day” for junior school children.

Around 30 pupils took part in activities including codebreaking and a virtual adventure around the college’s 300-acre grounds.

The virtual taster day follows two virtual open days, which were held last month, with the next event due to take place on Saturday 13 June.

Kate Martin, currently deputy head at Mowden Hall School and soon to become its headteacher, said: “A huge amount of thought, effort and consideration by Glenalmond staff had clearly gone into the preparations for the virtual taster day.

“It was very much appreciated – thanks so much from the Mowden Hall pupils involved.”

Michael Alderson, head of Glenalmond College, added: “We are delighted by how well our first ever virtual taster day for pupils has gone and we hope that by taking the young people on a virtual adventure on our grounds we have been able to share a taste of the superb environment for learning we have here in rural Perthshire.”

