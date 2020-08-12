Four sets of twins start school

BISHOPTON primary school in Renfrewshire welcomed four sets of twins into primary one today.

Ayla and Elliot Clark, Evie and Owen McGuinness, Emily and Freya McNamara and Archie and Charlie Paterson are among the 20 twins going to school for the first time today across the area.

In total, almost 2,000 children are joining Renfrewshire’s schools this term.

Bishopton headteacher Wendy McNaught said: “It’s always an exciting time for the new P1s as they start school and having so many sets of twins will make it an interesting year for pupils and staff alike.”

