Find the perfect Scottish Boarding School for your child

Feeling the Pressure to find the right school? Relax and choose Scotland…

This May you have the opportunity to meet representatives from 12 leading Scottish boarding schools for one day in central London to discover the benefits of choosing Scotland for your child’s senior school.

The Idea

This unique, collaborative venture sees 12 leading Scottish boarding schools come together to show that no matter what your child’s interests, talents and aspirations are, they can find the perfect school in Scotland.

The Schools attending are:

Albyn School

Dollar Academy

Fettes College

Glenalmond College

Gordonstoun

Kilgraston School

Lathallan School

Loretto

Merchiston

St George’s School

St Leonards

Strathallan

Scotland is a safe, secure and welcoming country with a proud educational heritage already welcoming boarders from across the UK and around the world.

As well as a breadth of academic curricula and sector-leading pastoral care, Scotland offers vibrant,urban schools as well as idyllic, rural locations, co-ed or single-sex options. Scottish boarding schools educate the whole child offering an enviable range of outdoors pursuits with the incredible great Scottish outdoors always playing a part.

Scotland is easily accessible by air, train and road and even if you do need to drive a while to get to more remote parts, the scenery is a lot more beautiful than a nose to tail traffic jam!

Our quality of life attracts excellent educators who use our rich cultural heritage to enhance learning outside of the classroom preparing students for their future. Naturally we achieve consistently excellent academic results and entry to the UK and world’s best universities for our students.

The Format

OnSaturday 16th May 2020 the 12 schools are hosting a free, drop-in information event for prospective families at The Caledonian Club, London. You can meet with representatives of each school as well as a panel of Heads and guest speakers to answer any questions you may have.

Event Date: Saturday 16th May

Event Time: Drop in 10am – 6pm

The Caledonian Club

9 Halkin Street

Belgravia

London

Join us – you will be guaranteed a warm welcome.

Click HERE to find out more.