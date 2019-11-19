Dollar Academy make shortlist for Scottish music awards

Dollar Academy’s award-winning pipe band has been nominated as a contender for Pipe Band of the Year in MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards 2019.

More than 210 pupils take part in the Dollar Academy Pipe Band programme which has been a fixture of life at the school since 1912. The band has won numerous awards over the years and has been recognised as Juvenile World Champions six times since 2010 by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association.

The awards, which take place at The Music Hall in Aberdeen on 7 December, highlight the rich variety of Scotland’s traditional music and aim to create high profile opportunities for the industry in Scotland and beyond. They will be broadcast live on BBC ALBA and streamed worldwide on BBC iPlayer.

The band, which has historical connections with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, has promoted Scottish heritage and music at a number of prestigious events held both at home and abroad. This has included Holyrood Palace, the Basel Tattoo and St Andrew’s Day in Sri Lanka.

Dollar’s Craig Stewart, master in charge of the Pipes and Drums, said: “Being nominated, and winning competitions is incredible, but for us it’s all about the music. Our tutors are passionate about passing on a love for traditional Scottish music and inspiring the next generation to keep playing.”

The awards are open to an online vote until 7 December on the MG Alba website.