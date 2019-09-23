Children tackled 18 challenges in 47 hours

Fifty primary school children have united in Perthshire to take part in the inaugural Glenalmond 1847 challenge, successfully tackling 18 activities in 47 hours.

The wide-ranging activities the pupils were challenged with on the grounds at Glenalmond, ranged from kayak polo and making pots in a fire pit to building bug hotels and playing different musical instruments.

One major highlight, however, was the opportunity to abseil down the flag tower located over the Front Arch which forms the main entrance to Glenalmond.

Among those first to undertake the abseil challenge were Warden Hugh Ouston, Head of Glenalmond, and Katie Gladstone, whose family traces back to William Gladstone, founder of Glenalmond College in 1847.

Mr Ouston said: ‘It has been hugely rewarding to watch all the pupils who took part this week surprise themselves with the new skills they have learned and rise to the various challenges they were presented with.

‘We developed the 1847 Challenge to celebrate the school’s heritage, and to give the young people who take part in a unique opportunity to discover their strengths, and nurture a positive mindset in the face of challenge.

‘Above all the event was a superb and safe opportunity to offer to younger children to try new activities in the grounds and facilities we have at Glenalmond.’

Leading the activities were 27 teachers from Glenalmond College who were very impressed with the determination, ingenuity and endeavour shown by the young people, most of whom camped in the exceptional Glenalmond grounds for the duration of the Challenge.

Mr Ouston added: ‘The children have gone home walking taller than when they arrived with fresh ideas and new skills.

‘The opportunity to try so many different academic, sport, musical and art opportunities has given them increased awareness of what they enjoy and they have created memories which will last a lifetime.’

The pupils came from schools as far afield as St Dominic’s in Crieff; Belhaven Hill in East Lothian, Craigclowan in Perth, Cargilfield in Edinburgh and St Leonards in St Andrews.