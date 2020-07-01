Belhaven Hill School unveils new leadership team

BELHAVEN Hill School in Dunbar has made four senior appointments as it prepares for the arrival of new headteacher Olly Langton.

John Marriott, currently the school’s director of studies, becomes deputy head (academic), while head of maths Katie Gale becomes deputy head (pastoral).

Anna McGrath, previously resident house tutor and director of drama at Fettes College Preparatory School, joins as girls’ housemistress.

The school is also launching a computer science programme to teach Belhaven children computational thinking, programming, e-safety and robotics, and so has appointed Will Pook – head of computing at Chafyn Grove Prep School in Salisbury – to a new role as head of computing.

Langton joins Belhaven Hill from Radley College in Oxfordshire where he has been a housemaster since 2013.

His wife, Rosie, is a freelance graphic designer and taught at Radley, St Edward’s in Oxford and St Paul’s Boys in London.

He said: “We will cherish the characteristics that make Belhaven Scotland’s leading boarding and day prep school, while developing the school in line with a fast changing world.

“Rosie and I look forward very much to leading Belhaven towards its centenary and on to the next phase of its distinguished history.

“Children thrive in different environments – some in the classroom, some on the games field, some in the drama, music or art departments.

“Others will thrive in an outdoor setting, especially if that is linked with active problem solving.

“This multi-dimensional approach offers a breadth of opportunities and is one that I feel will appeal to the whole Belhaven community and beyond.”

