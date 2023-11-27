Cosy Christmas gifts for staying indoors

IF you’re feeling entirely bamboozled by your Christmas gift list then Morag and Rosie’s gift ideas might just be the answer. In the first of two guides, we focus on gifts that are sure to be well received by anyone who plans to spend the holidays cosied-up indoors. From bubbles to pampering and everything in between, we’ve got you covered…

Billecart-Salmon Champagne Gift Set, RRP £205. www.harveynichols.com

It just wouldn’t be Christmas without bubbles, and if you’re looking for an indulgent treat for a loved one then you’re sure to add some festive sparkle with this beautiful limited-edition gift set from Billecart-Salmon. The set contains a bottle of the maison’s renowned Brut Reserve and their prestigious Nicolas Francois 2008, housed in a beautiful black and gold box. The Brut Reserve’s blend of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Meunier makes it the perfect aperitif to enjoy ahead of Christmas lunch, or to toast the bells. The Nicolas Francois 2008 is elegant with rich citrus notes from the Chardonnay grapes that makes it the perfect partner for lots of fish dishes or even citrus-based desserts. If you’re recipient is partial to smoked salmon blinis over the festive season then this might just be the perfect gift.

Ishga Nourishing Face Oil, RRP £70. uk.ishga.com

Perfect for skin that’s crying out for an antidote to the Scottish weather, this oil is sure to be a welcome find in any Christmas stocking this Christmas. A light blend of sweet almond and jojoba oils is combined with Ishga’s signature Hebridean seaweed and rose geranium to create a nourishing feast fit for winter skin. The oil smells amazing as you warm it in your hands before smoothing it over skin. It absorbs quickly meaning that you can use it day and night. The oil is available in a 50ml glass bottle or a handy travel-sized 30ml bottle. And when your recipient has finished the bottle that you gift them they can recycle it and order a refill allowing them to reuse the pump dispenser.

Doro 8200 Smartphone, RRP £249.99. www.doro.com

My lovely mum-in-law has been struggling away with her small smartphone for a bit too long now. So, I was delighted to discover Doro, a company that creates tech designed to be used by seniors. This means their phones and tablets are easier to hold, pick up and handle, as well as being robust and user friendly. The Doro 8200 smartphone has a large screen with the option to change the size of the icons to suit your own needs. The sound is really clear and I love the idea that the phone has a built-in assistance button, which with one touch will alert the owner’s chosen friends or family that they need help. There is a choice of interface, so those familiar with Android will be right at home, or there’s Doro’s own interface. The phone is easy to set up and remarkably intuitive, so if you want to bring your older loved-ones up-to-date without swamping them with tech that they won’t ever use then this is a great gift idea.

Alexandra Kay, Me Time Scents, RRP £45 (worth £60). www.greenpeople.co.uk

Alexandra Kay was launched in 2021 in collaboration with Green People, a brand that was born out of a mother’s frustration that she couldn’t find suitable creams for her daughter’s allergy-prone skin. Since then, the range has come a long way and it now offers innovative certified organic products, created with wellbeing at the fore. That’s where this set of natural essential oils comes in. It contains three 10ml bottles – Time to Sleep (with lavender, bergamot and frankincense); Time to Relax (with patchouli, vetivert and lavender); and Time to Smile (with lemon, cedarwood and orange) – for different times of day. The products can be used as a room spray, during a massage, on your pillow or even just dropped on a tissue for inhalation. If you’re a busy bee prepping for Santa’s arrival, or know someone who is, this is a real treat that will help you to de-stress from the Christmas rush.

Don Papa Rum, £37. www.sainsburys.co.uk

Don Papa premium aged, small batch rum is made on the island of Negro in the Philippines. The island is known to locals as Sugarlandia, for its history of sugarcane cultivation that is aided by its humid, tropical environment. But despite its exotic roots, I can assure you that Don Papa Rum is the ideal tipple to enjoy by a roaring fire in the depths of a Scottish winter. There are bags of vanilla and honey, with subtle notes of citrus to enjoy. Don Papa is aged for seven years in American oak barrels, so its perfect as a sipping rum. But, as we Scots know all too well, the best way to drink your spirits is however you like them. So, mix up some cocktails and get the Christmas party started.

Kudd.ly Hoodie Blanket, RRP £89 (currently £45). www.kudd.ly

This gift is perfect for all the family, in fact I think my dog would love one all to herself, but she’ll just need to share with my son! The Kudd.ly is the perfect thing to slip on during chilly evenings when you’d rather not watch your smart meter totting up the pounds every time you switch on the heating. I chose a lovely black sherpa fleece hoodie which my son loves curling up with in on the sofa to watch films. As a Christmas gift its the ideal attire for family movies over the holidays. One size fits all and there are lots of different designs and colours to choose from. The giant front pocket is a great place to hide the remote control when you want to make sure you get to watch Home Alone for the fourth time this year. It washes really well and dries quickly too.

Altruist Christmas Box of Skincare, £24.95. www.altruistsun.com

On a recommendation we tried out some Altruist sun cream on our last family holiday and we loved it. The brand was developed by a consultant dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon and as such all of their products are dermatologist approved and skin friendly. They’re perfect for anyone with sensitive skin as they’re hypoallergenic, fragrance and paraben free and water resistant. This box of goodies is designed to protect skin from the harsh winter. The box contains a 30ml SPF 50 primer, 200ml moisturising body lotion, 50ml SPF 30 face fluid and 50ml moisturising fluid, all for just under £25. Like the sunscreen, these products all feel light and non-greasy on the skin and this little set is presented in a recyclable cardboard gift box. As well as being great value for money and good for your skin, buying Altruist products helps charities that support albino children in Africa.

Codorniu Ars Collecta Blanc de Blancs Cava, £18. www.ocado.com

The very fine bubbles in this classy Cava are guaranteed to make your Christmas party sparkle. Codorniu has been one of Spain’s leading Cava producers since Josep Raventos became the first person to produce Spanish sparkling wine using the traditional Champagne method in 1872. There are gentle toasted notes here, with a touch of stone fruit. Ageing for 35 months creates nutty aromas and creates a deliciously creamy mouthfeel. As a gift, this beautifully designed bottle with festive gold labelling is sure to be very gratefully received.

Raven Botanicals Skin Saviour Night Balm, RRP £28. www.ravenbotanicals.co.uk

This rich balm is an intensive treatment that’s perfect for dry or mature skin. I’m thinking mum, or granny, might just love to unwrap this on Christmas morning. Handmade in Scotland in small batches, this little pot is packed full of powerful ingredients like hemp, rosehip and some very festive Frankincense to smooth, repair and hydrate skin. Lavender and neroli essential oils combine with the Frankincense to create a therapeutic aroma that I’m convinced helps me drift off to sleep. A little of this balm really does go a long way and I think my poor dry hands are enjoying it almost as much as my face.

Walkers Shortbread Clementine & Cranberry Rounds, £7. www.walkersshortbread.com

These indulgent and most festive of treats from Walkers make a lovely stocking filler. Walkers classic buttery shortbread is bejewelled with cranberry pieces and infused with a zesty clementine flavour and presented in a tube featuring snowflakes and a touch of tartan. If you’re more of a traditionalist then there are lots of classic festive shortbread shapes and assortment boxes in various sizes. The shortbread gingerbread men have been a real hit with the younger members of the family, who are also always partial to a shortbread Scottie dog.

Scott’s Apothecary Sleep Tight Mist with Lavender, Frankincense & Chamomile, RRP £14.50. www.scottsapothecary.com

One spray per pillow is all that is required for a beautiful, rich experience and I’m absolutely certain that it has helped me drift off into a deep sleep. If you haven’t heard of Scott’s Apothecary, you’re in for a treat! It was started up by sisters-in-law Alice and Toni who are based on the south side of Glasgow. At the heart of the business? Hand-made, hand-blended, natural products that contain sustainable ingredients. This Sleep Tight Mist is the first product I’ve ever had from Scott’s Apothecary, and I’m already lamenting the half-empty bottle. The frankincense is said to relieve anxiety, the lavender calms the mind and supports good quality sleep, while the chamomile calms and soothes. It contains no artificial fragrances or parabens. The reusable glass bottle also happens to look beautiful sat on my night stand. A heady scent that everyone in the house now looks forward to at night-time.

Tisserand Aromatherapy, The Gift of Calm, RRP £16. www.tisserand.com

As a youngster, I remember using Tisserand lavender oils during school exams – it helped me then, and it helps me now! Tisserand is a long-standing British brand that was founded by Robert Tisserand in 1974, and the trade secrets have been passed down in person for decades. Essential oils and aromatherapy form the roots of the brand, as they believe that the finest 100% pure essential oils can provide unrivalled benefits to your health and wellbeing. This trio of aromatherapy products – a Pulse Point Roller Ball, MoodFix Mist and Massage & Body Oil – come in the gorgeous scents of lavender, bergamot and patchouli to help increase your sense of calm. They are packaged in a smart black cosmetic bag with elasticated internal loops that help keep the bottles upright. All in all, this is the perfect stocking filler for the person who’s constantly on the go.

Olverum Body Polish, £42. uk.olverum.com

Olverum is a brand that needs no introduction, and frankly I don’t know anyone whose bath/shower routine hasn’t been enhanced by their gorgeous products. Originally created in 1931 by Franz Otto Klein, a wine merchant who developed a keen interest in the beneficial properties of natural essential oils, and his wife Edith, an accomplished pharmacologist – Olverum is an exquisite, luxurious treat.

The bath oil is the brand’s first and golden child, but this Body Polish is sure to become a new favourite. I’m very particular about my body scrubs – in my experience, most of them promise the earth and fall far short of the mark. (My particular pet peeve is when the scrub feels more like a moisturiser with a few, sparse bits of grit in it, and it falls off the skin during application). Thankfully, though, this is the answer to my prayers! It glides on with ease, buffs your skin beautifully, and melts in to lift impurities and dead skin cells. My skin has never felt so soft and nourished. That’s before we touch on the heavenly scent – bergamot, lavandin and geranium oil work in harmony, alongside grapefruit oil, fennel oil, patchouli and ylang ylang.