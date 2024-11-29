Christmas Gift Guide: The Great Outdoors

THE outdoor lover in your life will be spoiled rotten this Christmas! Just take a look at all these tried and tested gift ideas, and you’ll have them smiling broadly as they set out on their next adventure in the hills…

Ariat Lafayette Full Zip Sweatshirt, RRP £80. www.ariat.com/gb/en

In just two weeks of wearing it, I’d already received a number of compliments about this fluffy Lafayette Sherpa fleece.

It’s not just a go-to winter warmer, it’s also a trendy bomber-style shape that pairs well with slouchy jeans and ankle boots. It has seen me through chilly (but dry) dog walks, cosy nights in front of the telly, and Scottish road trips to the back of beyond! It comes in two colourways – marron and summer sand – both of which are a great addition to any capsule wardrobe. The high neck is a feature I now can’t live without as you can bury your face into it when the winds pick up. The cinchable hem is great for creating a bit of shape, and the dropped shoulder seams keep it casual and comfortable.

Ariat is a trusted brand that promises world-class design, materials and craftsmanship, and although they’re best known for their riding boots, I’m now convinced that their clothing range is equally reliable.

dryrobe Advance Long Sleeve Changing Robe, RRP £165. www.dryrobe.com

Changing robes are absolutely perfect for popping on after a chilly dip in the North Sea, River Dee or some other ice-cold body of Scottish water. But there are so many on the market nowadays that it can be difficult to know which brand to trust. dryrobe’s Advance Long Sleeve Changing Robe feels like you’ve been enveloped in a warm hug thanks to its unique fleece lining that not only keeps you warm, helping to maintain your core temperature, but also due to the fact that it wicks water away from your skin. It really is a staple for any water baby’s wardrobe and it comes in 15 jolly colourways.

But this robe need not just be for swimmers, surfers and paddleboarders. In fact, it’s a must-have for anyone who enjoys spending time in Scottish wilderness. dryrobe’s design is second to none, making this changing robe incredibly easy to throw on and off, largely thanks to the two-way YKK zip (which can be used from the inside or outside). It is waterproof and windproof, has wrist fasteners to keep sneaky draughts out, an internal A4-sized ‘poacher’ pocket, and an internal zipped pocket designed specifically for phones, keys and valuables. I keep my dryrobe in the back of the car at all times in case my car breaks down and I’m left standing in sideways rain. It even saved the day on a rainy night at The Royal Military Tattoo!

Vango Thermos Bottle, RRP £13. www.vango.co.uk

It’s maybe old age creeping in, but I can’t go anywhere without knowing that a cuppa char is waiting patiently for me in my hiking bag or in the car. It’s all fun and games when you venture into the hills for the day, but that quickly comes to a halt when my well-earned hot cuppa hasn’t retained its heat.

Vango is one of the brands I trust the most, especially when it comes to my prized cups of tea. Their 500ml Thermos Bottle is easy to use thanks to its one-handed operating system, and the integrated locking mechanism ensures it won’t leak in transportation. The double vacuum stainless steel thermo-bottle is also a great option for the eco-conscious member of your family – it’s a great way to reduce single-use plastic waste. Vango was set up in the west of Scotland in 1966, and remains committed to creating products to help outdoor enthusiasts survive extreme conditions in the mountains. So, when they say your tea will stay hot for up to 24 hours, you’d better believe it…

Grubs Midline 5.0, RRP £99.95. www.grubswarehouse.com

These are some of the most industrial, hard-wearing mid-length wellies I’ve ever come across. In fact, they still keep you feeling toasty in temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius. Pretty remarkable, right? Besides, who wants to wear three pairs of socks in ordinary wellies just to protect your toes from frostbite?

The Midline 5.0 boots are insulated and waterproof, and have been designed with all-day comfort in mind. The soft inner cushioning is made with ‘Nitrocell’, which contains microscopic nitrogen bubbles that provide superior insulation. In terms of length, they come to just above your ankles – an ideal length for mucking out, or pottering around a muddy garden, without being cumbersome. They might not win any beauty contest prizes, but they are undoubtedly very durable, have extremely good traction, and are incredibly comfortable for long periods of time.

The Foster Family have been making footware since 1776, and Grubs is the result of investment into the most advanced materials and technology. Eight generations later they’re still intent on making the best in the business. Grubs boots really are a lovely, practical present for outdoorsy people on a mission.

Uniqlo PUFFERTECH Ultra Light Down Long Coat, RRP £109.90. www.uniqlo.com/uk/en/

If you haven’t checked out Uniqlo yet and still think it’s just another high-street brand, you might want to pop into their Edinburgh store sometime…

Their PUFFERTECH range – including this Ultra Light Down Long Coat – is an absolute lifesaver in so many scenarios. It packs down into a tiny, lightweight storage pouch and can be popped into the bottom of your bag. Pull it out when those sneaky winds creep up on you and you will be eternally grateful that you took that trip to Princes Street’s Uniqlo! It’s water-repellent, so it’s good in light rain, and has a removable hood. And it’s not just a practical item – the panels on the side also give this a really lovely, feminine shape. (Sorry gents! The good news is that there are men’s equivalents in PUFFERTECH too!) This particular product comes in four easy-to-wear colours (olive, beige, black and grey) meaning that it’s a failsafe item in any capsule wardrobe.

Le Chemeau women’s Vierzonord neoprene lined boots, RRP £220. www.lechameau.com

Le Chemeau is a brand that has been trusted in the field for almost a century. It’s not an understatement to say that their Vierzonord boot, which they’ve been hand-crafting since 1965, is iconic. It was the first rubber boot to feature an adjustable, waterproof gusset, making it ideal for calves of all shapes and sizes and trousers of varying thickness.

This version with a cosy neoprene lining is perfect for chilly winter mornings out with the dog, or at the stables. The sole is reassuringly chunky with excellent grip, there’s arch support (a rarity for wellies) and they are 100% waterproof (I can vouch for this after traipsing through more mud and puddles than I care to remember already this winter). They’re comfortable enough to walk for miles in from the first wear and I really love the look of these boots too. Not over designed, but shaped enough to look stylish, and available in black, brown and two shades of green. They come with a two-year warranty, but they are of such quality that I get the feeling they’re going to last much longer than that.

Vango Pac 25 daysack, RRP £25. Camping International – Tents, Caravan Awnings and Camping Accessories

This is a massively handy daysack which arrives in a stuffsack that is so light and small before folding out into a 25 litre rucksack which is perfect for day trips. I keep mine in my car door pocket so that if I ever stop for a walk, I have something in which to carry my essentials or it can be clipped on to your main rucksack (whisper it, but it also comes in handy for shopping).

But make no mistake, this is a proper bit of kit, with airmesh on the straps to keep you cool as you walk, duraflex buckles and a grab handle. But mainly, this is all about size, weight and convenience. At just a quarter of a kilogram, and tiny (at just 18x18x6cm) when in its stuffsack, this is a great bit of kit.

World Easy Camp Tent Huntsville 500, RRP £335.99. www.outdoorworlddirect.co.uk

There are all sorts of reasons to buy this five-person starter tent, but not least is the recent price drop from the RRP of £335.99 to just £129.99 on Outdoor World’s website. Perfect for couples or small families wanting a weekend shelter for adventure or festival camping in the spring or summer, this easy-to-pitch and completely waterproof tent is a fibreglass pole shelter with full standing height, a linked-in groundsheet and a sleeping compartment for up to five people. At 12kgs it’s also pretty light, and will fit into your car boot (but not your rucksack).

It will only take 10-15 minutes to pitch, and has a blackout inner bedroom for a good night’s sleep. Best of all, it has a two-year warranty.

Keela merino Hoodie, RRP £99.95. www.keelaoutdoors.com

I love merino gear, and none more so than this super light (460g) hoodie, which is an ideal mid or base layer. The reason I love merino is that it helps regulate body temperature by balancing warmth and breathability while on the move, is silky smooth against your skin, and naturally resists odour. This hoodie is really well constructed and has various bells and whistles – a couple of zipped hip pockets, thumb loops to keep your sleeves in place, a fitted hood design and chin guard – all of which make it a perfect Christmas present for active friends and family.

Caledonian Skies Harris Tweed Headcover, RRP £65. www.fyfegolf.com

Golfers famously love kit, so this quirky wood cover for either your driver or fairway woods is a lovely present for the golf obsessive in your life. Handmade in Scotland by the golfers at Fyfe Golf with a blue herringbone Harris Tweed outer and a plush poly fleece liner, it is water-resistant and also elasticated to ensure it stays on the club throughout your round.

