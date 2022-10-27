Charity news round-up: RSABI, Maggie’s, and more

Peter Ranscombe rounds-up news about charity fundraising in Scotland.

MORE than 200 works of art and limited-edition prints will go on sale tomorrow to support Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

McTear’s is selling the works at an auction organised by charity supporter Steve McGill.

“The vitally important work carried out by the charity has touched the lives of so many over the years, and this was quite evident in the huge response we had when we put out a call for works to feature in the auction,” McGill said.

Artists who have contributed to the auction include Banksy, Bridget Riley, Adam Handler, Mr Doodle, Sickboy, Prefab 77, James Klinge, Shepard Fairey, Faile, Hijack, and K-Guy.

The Maggie’s Glasgow Elf Family Fun Run will take place on 26 November along a two-kilometre route at Gartnavel.

“The emphasis is on fun, so you can walk or run the route; dogs, prams and wheelchair users welcome too,” said the cancer care centre charity.

The Maggie’s Christmas Fayre is also taking place at the charity’s Gartnavel centre on the same day.

“Sleigh on by for 11am to meet Santa in his grotto, listen to live Christmas carols, and pick up some stocking fillers from our wonderful local crafty vendors,” Maggie’s added.

Drew and Ann Young and their family raised £70,000 for the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI) and Camphill Blair Drummond, a residential care centre for people with learning disabilities.

The couple asked family and friends to bid in an auction instead of giving them gifts for their 60th birthdays and their 40th wedding anniversary.

David Leggat, chair of the RSABI, and Lynda Ferguson and Gerry McKeown from Camphill Blair Drummond met members of the Young family at the United Auctions bull sales to receive their cheques.

“Both these charities are very dear to our hearts, and we are delighted to be able to hand over such a great sum and to be able to play our part in supporting the valuable work they do,” said Drew.

