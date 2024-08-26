Castle belonging to one of Scotland’s oldest clans with links to Sean Connery can be hired for weddings

It belongs to one of Scotland’s oldest clans and has featured in a host of Hollywood movies – but now couples can hire out Duart Castle for their wedding day.

With room to land a helicopter on the grounds and banqueting hall all set in spectacular scenery, Duart Castle is welcoming couples who fancy saying, ‘I do’ surrounded by 800-years of history.

The 13th century castle on the Isle of Mull is the ancient home of the Maclean clan, one of the oldest in the Highlands, who supported Robert the Bruce in the Battle of Bannockburn in 1324.

Legendary Scots actor, Sean Connery, has both a familial and professional connection to the castle which was completely rebuilt in 1911.

The late James Bond star is part of the Maclean family on his mother, Euphemia’s side.

In 1999 the Hollywood icon returned to his roots on Mull alongside Catherine Zeta Jones to shoot caper film, Entrapment, in the castle grounds.

Sir Lachlan Maclean runs the historic site, perched on a rock guarding the Sound of Mull, and welcomes people from all around the world, to exchange vows at his spectacular family home.

‘We are always delighted to welcome visitors to Duart who choose to have their wedding, or to renew their wedding vows at the castle,’ he said.

‘It is a particularly special location for Clan Maclean descendants to return to renew their vows. Say ‘I do’ and make history surrounded by 800 years of life and love.’

Mull, off the west coast of Scotland, is famed for its natural beauty of rugged cliffs, silver-sand beaches, dramatic mountains, and ancient forests with sparkling lochs and rivers.

Engaged couples can choose to get hitched either outside or in the castle’s tranquil Sea Room, both boasting unrivalled views of the Sound of Mull and beyond, inside the luxurious banqueting hall or even in the chief’s beautiful private drawing room – both steeped in Maclean family history.

Wedding parties have access to parts of the venue that are open to the public, which can be rented out for your big day.

Those who wish to make a dramatic entrance can use the castle’s private jetty to arrive by yacht, power boat or rib, or alternatively land their own helicopter on the grounds.

Meanwhile visitors are welcome to Duart Castle to explore its magnificent rooms and surroundings, beautifully restored and maintained by the Macleans.

Family portraits and the Coat of Arms are on display in the amazing great hall, or visitors can head to the state bedroom and dressing room which was furnished for the wartime honeymoon of Lord Maclean and his bride, filled with military uniforms and dresses dating back to 1750.

The exhibition area details the family’s fascinating, long-standing history as well as their involvement with the Scouting association.

