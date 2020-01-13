Capture the spirit of adventure in 2020 with Laings

Luxury jewellers Laings have launched 2020 with a campaign that’s all about adventure and exploring, looking at where this year will take you.

The New Year brings with it an air of excitement and Laings stores across the UK have been transformed to reflect this.

The campaign was launched this month to celebrate all of the adventures that are to come in 2020. Featuring a range of elegant diamonds and handsome wristwatches the beautiful pieces are the perfect accompaniment for wherever this year may take you.

Sally Alobaidi, head of marketing, said: ‘Laings will be with you every step of the way, for any adventure that you embark on.

‘Whether it’s a proposal to take the next step of your journey together, an anniversary present to celebrate how far you’ve come or a bespoke piece of jewellery to mark a new adventure we’ll be with you to your final destination and beyond.’

Throughout the campaign elegant diamond pieces add a graceful look to everyday wear, with sparkling earrings and solitaire rings being must-have items in any jewellery collection. These timeless pieces are complemented with stand-out dress rings and vibrant gemstone bracelets that add a pop of colour and personality.

Classic timepieces are the perfect accompaniment for adventurers, with many being inspired by the roaming explorers of the past. Their refined and sophisticated style is coupled with technical expertise, meaning they are a reliable and accurate companion.

As you embark on your adventures there may be some bumps in the road, but Laings are here to help you continue your journey.

Their dedicated services department will be with you every step of the way, with highly skilled watchmakers and jewellers on hand to offer trustworthy and professional advice. Their jewellery repairs, Watch Workshop and Bespoke Jewellery Design Service will allow you to continue to explore sparkling possibilities.

Growing from strength to strength in recent years, Laings now has three stores in Glasgow and one each in Edinburgh, Southampton and Cardiff, as well as a prominent online presence.

For further details visit https://www.laingsuk.com/