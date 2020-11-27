Bethany grows its Caring Christmas Trees scheme

HOMELESSNESS charity Bethany Christian Trust has expanded its “Caring Christmas Trees” scheme this year with extra home deliveries and a further collection point in Edinburgh.

Each year the charity sells Christmas trees to raise money for its work with homeless and vulnerable people throughout Scotland.

This year, Bethany is wrapping its trees – which are grown in West Lothian – in “oxo-biodegradable” nets, which break down more quickly than other plastic wrappers.

Collections points have been set up in East Lothian, Fife, and Glaasgow, with an extra site added in Edinburgh this year.

Home deliveries have also been increased to help customers during the pandemic.

Alasdair Bennett, chief executive at Bethany, said: “This Christmas is going to be different for most of us; imagine how much more challenging it can be for people who are facing homelessness.

“By purchasing a Caring Christmas Tree, you will be opening up your Christmas and giving a lifeline to support families and individuals in need this winter.”

Nathanael Smith, project coordinator at Bethany, added: “2020 is the ideal year to buy a Caring Christmas Tree.

“The sustainably-sourced tree will bring some much-needed festive cheer into your home, but you can also buy one knowing that the profits will ensure that others can still find warmth, hope and friendship this winter.

“All our collection sites will be outdoors and organised in line with the latest covid-19 security regulations, so you can buy one with peace of mind and safe in the knowledge that you’re helping others with your purchase.”

