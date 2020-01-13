Baby, pregnancy and family fair set for the spring

The second Scottish pregnancy and family fair is set to take place this spring.

Bonnie Bairn will take place on Sunday 1 March.

Following the huge success of the 2019 fair, which saw over 1000 local visitors attend, the organisers have confirmed that the 2020 event will take place at and will welcome over 80 exhibitors, making it the largest pregnancy and family fair in Scotland.

Bonnie Bairn focuses on supporting local businesses, crafters and retailers. They aim to keep the event affordable for stallholders and ensure the event not only benefits the local community, but also gives a welcoming atmosphere for expecting parents and local families from Edinburgh and beyond.

Bonnie Bairn will also offer a series of taster sessions from participating businesses, which will allow visitors to take part in half hour condensed versions of the brand experience; these will include talks and workshops scheduled throughout the day, where services providers can explain what they offer or provide free advice.

Deby Rainnie, founder of Bonnie Bairn, said: ‘Pregnancy is such a wonderful time and should be celebrated. The early years of parenthood can often be overwhelming and with so many amazing classes and support groups available it can be a little daunting to know which ones to go with.

‘Our fairs are designed to be an excellent opportunity for visitors to meet the people behind the businesses, trial the classes and engage in a wide range of informative talks.’

Bonnie Bairns aims to bring together the best local experts, activity providers and businesses supporting families from pregnancy to pre-school. Their mission is to educate and inform parents and parents-to-be about all of the great local and online businesses that are available to them.

Deby continued: ‘We want to support parents and parents-to-be, across Scotland, sharing everything that is wonderful about raising a family here. Many of our retailers are local businesses, selling beautiful products that are often only available online, so this is also a wonderful chance for them to showcase their products.’

2020 stall holders confirmed include Baby Sensory, Diana Baker Photography, Edinburgh Baby Co, A-Fotografy, Bumblebee Sports, Mum Me, Sweaty Mama, Water Babies, John Lewis, Positive Birth Scotland, Sleep Safe Scotland, Playroom by Little Lunches and Yummikeys. For a full list of companies participating click HERE.

Advanced tickets for the event can be purchased online for £6 per person. Under 16s can attend for free and do not require a ticket. Every ticket purchased will also count as one entry into the Epic Prize Draw, which will be drawn on the day of the event.

For more information visit HERE.

A free premium goody bag will be given to the first 250 families who arrive on the day. These are packed full or goodies, samples and local discounts.

