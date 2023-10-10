Autumn Gift Guide 2023

WHEN the sneaky autumnal winds creep in, it’s time to invest in some cosy items. Rosie Morton and Morag Bootland have you covered with their ultimate autumn kit list!

So, whether you’re needing a cosy new blanket, moisturising skincare, or outdoor gear for those wild adventures, Scottish Field‘s Autumn Gift Guide is sure to provide plenty of inspiration.

Tom Lane Coverdale Throw (Berry), RRP £135. www.tomlane.co

I’ve clearly been slow off the mark with this brand, as Tom Lane was founded back in 2015 by fashion design graduate, Jayne Ireland. That said, I’m delighted to now be acquainted with another lovely British company! Jayne is passionate about creating products that will stand the test of time both in terms of durability and style. This beautiful berry Coverdale Throw reminds me of the deep, rich colour of foraged brambles and could not be more suited to an autumnal interior. What’s more, there’s enough room for two to hunker down beneath it as its generous measurements come in at 220 x 140cm.

The Coverdale collection is made from 100% British wool – a combination of Fine Masham and Blue Faced Leicester wool – all of which is sourced from within a 50-mile radius. The warping, weaving, mending and finish is carried out at a mill in the Yorkshire Dales. The end result? A thick, weighty throw that feels like a warm hug! Whether you’re needing a lovely autumnal wedding gift, or are just looking to treat yourself and your loved ones for the cooler days, this is a sumptuous piece that will be perfect for nights by the fire.(Available in a variety of other colours).

D-Robe Outdoors Beaufort Robe, RRP £179. www.d-robeoutdoors.com

As a year-round outdoor swimmer, a robe is an essential piece of kit. My old faithful has been in constant use for several years, whether it be for changing by the loch, walking the dog, watching sport or camping. Planning for an upcoming cruise around the western isles I decided to treat myself to a shiny new robe. I plumped for this one because I loved the way it looked and it is made with recycled materials. The sizing is slightly smaller than other robes I’ve used, so if you need to wriggle in and out of a swimming costume on a blustery shore I’d recommend sizing up. Taped seams ensure you stay dry and the robe is cosy enough to keep even a strong north-westerly at bay. There are plenty of pockets to store dog treats, phones, keys and undies if you’re using it for swimming! And it’s smart enough to wear around town.

Vionic Brighton Ankle Boot (black), RRP £150. www.vionicshoes.co.uk

A wise friend told me to always invest in two things: your shoes and your bed. After all, you’re always in one of them. And when it comes to looking after your tootsies, Vionic is an excellent choice. Not only does Vionic harness science and input from medical professionals, they also turn to athletes during the design process to ensure that even the most active individuals can step out comfortably and purposefully in their footwear. Contrary to what my podiatrist once told me though, sensible shoes needn’t be boring! These Brighton Ankle Boots are bang on trend and you’ll find their equivalents in most designer and high-street stores during autumn. What sets them apart though is that they are made with water-resistant suede and a medical zip which makes pulling them on and off incredibly easy. Thanks to Vio-Motion Technology, they also hug your arches for extra support. It takes a week or so to wear them in, but your feet will thank you for it in the long run!

Jack Wolfskin Kammweg 3L men’s jacket, RRP £430. www.jack-wolfskin.co.uk

Autumn has arrived and with it the rain. When there’s a dog to be walked, and rugby to be watched hiding indoors isn’t an option. And for anyone who doesn’t want to limit their time in the great outdoors in wet weather this hardshell trekking jacket is a great option. This jacket has been rigorously tested during the deluges that have plagued Scotland this autumn, remaining wind and watertight throughout. The texapore ecosphere pro schoeller fabric is made from partially recycled materials and is breathable despite its high levels of protection from wind and rain. This jacket is lightweight, comfortable, functional and I love the chest pockets which are easy to access while carrying a hiking pack. It’s not cheap, but it is very, very good.

Holland Cooper Highgrove Coat (Charlton Tweed), RRP £499. www.hollandcooper.com

‘I have no interest in chasing fashion, what I am interested in is creating beautiful, timeless clothes for women that can be worn in every aspect of life.’ There are plenty of brands out there that claim to hold the answer to all our wardrobe prayers, but there’s one woman – British fashion designer and founder of Holland Cooper, Jade Holland Cooper – that I believe is really onto something. Through her country chic clothing brand, she aims to empower women. She has achieved this magnificently with this stunning Highgrove Coat in Charlton Tweed (from UK-woven wools) which made me stand two inches taller when I put it on.

Of course, such a beautiful product speaks for itself. It is a single-breasted cut which achieves a slim, flattering silhouette. The gold buttons and satin lining are luxurious, the colours are perfect for transitioning into autumn, and the authentic suede on the underside of the collar adds a pop of contrasting colour. But what makes this brand really stand out is its commitment to old school tailoring and top notch fabrics. Exquisite tailoring, powerful design, and quality tweed come together to make this coat one of a kind. It is an investment piece but what price comfort and confidence? This will stand the test of time, both for its quality and its striking design. You are given a garment bag to keep your coat safe from dust or pesky moths! I challenge you to put this coat on without grinning from ear to ear…

Smartwool Hike Light Southwest Cushion Socks, RRP £24.99. www.smartwool.co.uk

The main ingredient in these funky crew-length socks is merino wool which means they are not only soft and comfy on your tootsies, but are also breathable and incredibly durable. They contain recycled nylon helping to reduce waste. Although there are toe seams, you would never know, because they have been smoothed-out to ensure comfort. The fit is great and the socks feel really supportive around the arch and ankle. They’re great under walking boots, but I’ve been known to slip them on in the house of an evening as the autumn chills creep in.

Bioeffect EGF Hand Serum, RRP £39. www.bioeffect.com/uk

The colder weather is tough on hands, and the older I get the drier they seem to become at this time of year. Bioeffect’s hand serum has a pleasant gel-like consistency that makes it perfect for busy hands. It soaks into the skin quickly, without leaving any stickiness, meaning you can get on with your day unhindered.

There are lots of great active ingredients including barley seed extract niacinamide, ceramide and hyaluronic acid to keep hands hydrated and provide a protective barrier while reducing visible hyperpigmentation. Barley seed extract provides a signalling protein which is found naturally in our skin, but diminishes with age. The reduction in this protein means skin produces less collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid and will show more visible signs of ageing. I keep this on my desk for use throughout the day, but also love to use it last thing at night to make sure my hands reap the benefits as I sleep. The serum is suitable for sensitive skin and is free from oil, fragrance, alcohol, parabens and gluten.

Cambridge Satchel Small Portrait Backpack, RRP £215. www.cambridgesatchel.com

Cambridge Satchel’s bags are all made in the UK from quality leather, and while their bread and butter is, as their moniker suggests, the satchel; there’s lots more to discover in their store on Edinburgh’s George Street. The new autumn range, Highland Fling is inspired by the folklore, flora and fauna of the Scottish Highlands. There’s a splash of tartan in the collection, as well as some vivid nature-inspired pinks and greens. This handy little backpack in heather green can be carried by hand or on your back. I love the classic satchel design of this handy little bag which has enough space for everyday essentials and is comfy to carry with its adjustable straps. Whether you choose to shop online or in store you can have your bag embossed with your initials or a variety of symbols to make it truly yours.

Sealskinz Acle Water Repellent Nano Fleece Glove (olive), RRP £27; and Cawston Women’s Socks, (blue/cream/grey), RRP £18. www.sealskinz.com

When you live in Scotland, you need a reliable pair of gloves that will see you comfortably through the cold, rainy autumnal days. But is there anything more frustrating than not being able to use your phone while you wear them? Thankfully, Sealskinz – which are a leading brand when it comes to waterproof products – have come up with a solution with their Acle water-repellent nano fleece gloves which are touchscreen compatible. Sealskinz pride themselves in creating products that are for any weather and any activity, and these cosy gloves have already kept out the chills in some seriously testing conditions! Even better, you can throw them in the washing machine and they’ll still come out smiling.

The Sealskinz Cawston women’s socks are another excellent addition to your autumnal wardrobe. They are made with 92% bamboo which means they are thermo-regulating and anti-bacterial (meaning they will stay fresh for longer). The flat toe seams mean there is less potential for rubbing blisters when walking. But who’s to say you need to stick to the rulebook? I also like to use these around the house when hunkering down in front of the telly! (Also available in pink/cream/grey colourway).

Bluebell Gray Sunshine Outdoor Blanket, RRP £85. www.blubellgray.com

I’m happy to admit that I’m a sucker for a blanket, and this blanket makes me very happy indeed. It’s cheerful colours and the lovely embroidery are the perfect antidote to a grey autumn day. The other standout feature of this blanket is an ingenious wee clip that allows you to fasten it around you like a cape, meaning you can stay cosy while still keeping your hands free if you need move around. Great as an extra layer to warm you up after a chilly dip, at 140×200cm it is also large enough to make a great family picnic blanket. It’s very light, so easy to carry around and is machine washable. And it’s made from 100% recycled post-consumer polyester. All of Bluebell Gray’s colourful products are designed in Scotland by Fi Douglas and the range can be browsed online, or in the shop on Glasgow’s Hyndland Road.