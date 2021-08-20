A touch of luxury with Moda Living in Edinburgh

Renting accommodation in a big city can be testing at the best of times.

Unreliable landlords, impossible deposit schemes, and flats the size of Harry Potter’s cupboard under the stairs are among some of the greatest – and sadly, most common – frustrations. For those willing to pay for a touch of luxury, however, these renting woes could be a thing of the past. Moda Living, which is bringing a next generation neighbourhood to Edinburgh at the end of this year, vows to provide tenants with unique, high-tech accommodation with no deposits required.

Located in Fountainbridge, The McEwan neighbourhood will be the first Scottish Moda development and will be a radical shift away from the traditional rental market. Tenants will be able to move into an apartment within 48 hours, and as well as enjoying ultra-modern, open-plan living spaces, they will have access to a cinema room, private dining room, communal lounges, an outdoor roof terrace, and a 24/7 gym. With working-from-home the ‘new normal’, The McEwan will also provide 100 co-working spaces and bookable meeting rooms, with coffee stations and Wi-Fi.

And it doesn’t end there – with everything from dog walking services to personal shopping, rooftop yoga classes to resident BBQs available at the touch of a button via the MyModa app, Moda Living hopes to create a community hub that is as comfortable as it is convenient for its residents. There are even options to book a virtual session with nutritionists, wellbeing coaches and sleep advisers via the app, and all staff on-site will be mental health first-aid trained.

Moda will create 476 new homes set over three blocks. Studios, one-beds, two-bed sharers and three-bed duplex apartments will be available, each including low-energy Samsung appliances and pervasive Wi-Fi. Residents will also have the freedom to decorate as they wish and bring their four-legged friends into the home.

While pricing details of Moda Living’s Edinburgh flats are yet to be revealed, the company’s equivalent accommodation blocks in Manchester and Liverpool can be viewed online HERE. Currently available studios, one-bed, two-bed and three-bed flats are available for between £950 and £2,415 pcm.

Amanda Rennie, General Manager at The McEwan said: ‘What really makes Moda stand out is the community; the co-working spaces encourage collaboration, the social spaces create places to meet new people and the events bring like-minded individuals together. At our other developments the community that has naturally developed has been what makes Moda such a unique place to live in and I can’t wait to bring that to Edinburgh.’

Moda The McEwan will open its doors to residents at the end of this year. You can find out more on their website.

Show apartments and reservations go live in September.