Where to buy a coastal property in Scotland

With sea views, beaches, coastal walks, sailing and water sports, coastal property in Scotland is extremely sought after.

Property in the Hebrides

The Inner and Outer Hebrides, located off Scotland’s west coast, boast some of the most stunning shoreline properties. The islands’ ever-changing landscapes and the crashing waves of the Atlantic make them a favourite among artists, with popular spots including the Isle of Skye, Harris, Mull, and Islay. These islands attract home buyers seeking second homes or holiday lets, and some retirees or residents desiring vibrant seaside life.

The Highlands and Islands

Oban, the gateway to the Hebrides, provides a bustling coastal town and benefits from a railway station with direct sleeper trains to London. The northern coastal Highlands, including towns like Thurso and Wick in Caithness, are part of the popular North Coast 500 route and offer stunning scenic views. The east coast of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire’s shorelines feature beautiful coastal villages like Crovie, Pennan, and Gardenstown.

Scotland coastal property

For those seeking easy access to Edinburgh, St. Andrews, the East Neuk of Fife, and Portobello are worth considering. St. Andrews, famous for its golf course and historic charm, marks the start of the scenic Fife Coastal Path through East Neuk and features charming fishing villages like Crail, Elie, St Monans, and Pittenweem. The coastal towns of Gullane and North Berwick in East Lothian attract homebuyers and holiday renters while the Scottish Borders offer picturesque coastal spots such as St. Abbs, Eyemouth, and Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Considerations for buying a coastal property

It is important to consider tidal factors and flood risks, as flooding affects many properties annually. Checking flood risk levels, existing insurance and potential maintenance costs due to saltwater conditions is essential before purchasing any property.

If you are looking to purchase a holiday home, it is important to establish how seasonal the location is. North Berwick, for instance, is busy all year round and many people live there permanently or own a second home. The Hebrides on the other hand, is very seasonal with people coming by the droves in summer and numbers dropping during the winter months.

