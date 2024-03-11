Snap up free tickets to the Homebuilding & Renovating Show

The Homebuilding & Renovating Show, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, will be back at the SEC, Glasgow on 11-12 May 2024.

Whether you’re an experience renovator or self-builder, or planning your first project, you’ll find out everything you need to make your ideas a reality at the Scottish Homebuilding & Renovating Show, sponsored by Fleming Homes.

You’ll find the latest products, services, and innovations from 140+ exhibitors and invaluable FREE advice from a team of experts.

The Homebuilding & Renovating Show is a unique opportunity to swap months of scouring the internet, for face-to-face consultations, attend specialist Masterclasses and discover the latest products and services – all under one roof.

The show will cover a wide range of interests from extensions; conversions; home DIY; planning permission; interiors; lighting; doors; windows; renewable technologies; heating systems; project insurance; energy efficiency; home insurance; building regulations and more.

There will also be free, impartial one-to-one sessions available at The Advice Centre, sponsored by Internorm, covering every project from first home alterations to a full-scale self-build. Experts will include architects, builders, finance and planning professionals as well as members of the Homebuilding & Renovating Magazine team.

Energy efficiency will be a major focus for the show with features designed to help visitors improve the energy efficiency of their home including Home Energy Hours, a series of theatre presentations covering topics including how to slash energy bills and make your house cosy; picking the right mix of heating, ventilation and renewables, and moving towards net zero in designing and building a home. There will also be one-to-one sessions available at the Home Energy Academy where eco-energy experts will provide advice on making homes energy efficient, saving money on bills, and reducing your carbon footprint.

Experts in the Masterclass and Seminar Theatres will present on topics ranging from a beginner’s guide to building your own home; estimating and controlling build costs; integrating smart technology seamlessly; sustainable home design and construction, and the planning permission rules for extensions.

The show is taking place at the SEC, Glasgow on 11-12 May 2024. Opening hours: Saturday 10am – 5pm; Sunday 10am – 4.30pm.

For more information on the show visit https://glasgow.homebuildingshow.co.uk

