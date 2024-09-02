Scottish mansion designed by architect Robert Adam goes on sale for first time since 18th century

By Kate Bell

He designed Culzean Castle, Dumfries House and Edinburgh’s Charlotte Square.

But now one of the last country houses to be designed by renowned British architect Robert Adam has gone on sale for the first time since the 18th century.

The sprawling A-listed mansion, Newliston House, sits just outside Edinburgh and has substantial grounds said to have been inspired by those at the Palace of Versailles.

The 13-bedroom Georgian property spans over three floors and has five drawing rooms, one of which displays needlework panels by Lady Mary Hog to Robert Adam’s design.

The magnificent room also has a ‘sprung floor’, perfect for Scottish country dancing.

Set over more than 700 acres, a further 14 residential properties can be found within the estate grounds as well as a stable block with a bell tower.

The estate was owned by the Dundas family for nearly three centuries, starting with Duncan Dundas of Newliston (Lord Lyon King of Arms), the third son of James the sixth Dundas of Dundas, in the 15th century.

Their descendants who lived at Newlsiton included Field Marshal John Dalrymple, the second Earl of Stair and French Ambassador, who spent much time at Newliston between 1722 and 1742.

He designed the estate’s gardens, water features and landscaping drawing inspiration from Versailles.

During the War of Austrian Succession, he became a military commander. In the east plantation of the house, there is a marble figure of Hercules and tree lined avenues forming a Union Jack – a commemoration of the victory at the Battle of Dettingen.

Many of the trees planted during his time at Newliston are still standing.

Some original pieces remain inside the house too, including a Dundas Chair with Elizabeth Dundas Dalrymple’s initials, panels with Margaret Crichton Dundas’ initials dated 1595, and a plan of the completed landscape dated 1759.

The estate is on the market for £15 million.

‘Owned by the Dundas dynasty for three centuries and later the descendants of the Hog family until the present day, this is, remarkably, the very first time that Newliston House has ever been on the open market,’ Evelyn Channing from sellers Savills said.

‘The rarity of such a magnificent mansion house and substantial estate being available so close to Edinburgh makes this launch one of the most exciting in Scotland in recent years and offers endless possibilities for its new owner.’

Read more Home and Garden news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.