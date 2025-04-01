Scots baronial mansion designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh up for sale – and it has some of the best views in Scotland

This incredible Scots baronial mansion on Wemyss Bay beach, which was designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and is said to have some of the best views in Scotland, is up for sale.

Dunloe House is steeped in history. It was built by the Bannatyne Stewart family in 1890 using the famous Glasgow architects Honeyman and Keppie. The plans for the house were drawn by Rennie Mackintosh himself, who later took over the firm.

The designs were recently borrowed by the Hunterian Museum in Glasgow to feature as an early piece of work that influenced Mackintosh’s development.

The original plans are still part of the house on display in the impressive wood panelled snooker room.

Every part of the house has a story to tell. Princess Margaret is said to have regularly used the turreted bedroom on the third floor while visiting the nearby Ardgowan estate, and Glasgow Boys artist David Gauld designed stained glass windows for the property.

The seven-bedroom property has a plethora of magnificent period features and is perfect for entertaining, boasting a massive 14 seat dining room, a cinema, a games room with a golf simulator, bar and vast gardens for enjoying summer evenings.

Just off the magnificent inner hallway there is the drinks kitchen which is ideal for supplying social occasions.

The butler’s pantry is an incredible original room with wine room, beer room, larder, tool room, cloaks and laundry.

The main part of the building is in sand- stone and has fine turrets, gargoyles and intricate stone carvings both inside and outside.

The house sits in 1.7 acres but the main grounds are set to the front of the property with just a short walk to the shorefront.

Stunning scenery over the Firth of Clyde to several west coast islands, including the Argyll peninsula and the Isles of Arran, Bute and Cumbrae, means the home is often listed as having one of the best views anywhere.

It is on the market for £1.45 million with estate agents Corum.

A listing advert for the property says: ‘Dunloe has an abundance of traditional features both internally and externally however the present owner has upgraded several areas of the home to provide contemporary accommodation.

‘This exquisite property is particularly flexible in its layout with lots of options from a five to a ten-bedroom home. It is currently used as a seven-bedroom family home with extensive entertaining and reception rooms.’

