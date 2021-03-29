Scotland’s Home of the Year returns to our screens

The search for Scotland’s Home of the Year is on again.

The judges, interior designer Anna Campbell Jones, architect Michael Angus and blogger Kate Spiers, start the search for outstanding homes across Scotland onWednesday, April 7.

The search begins in the Borders where the judges visit three remarkable properties including a Blue House in Biggar, a wavy new-build near Peebles and a unique home to motorbike enthusiasts in Castle Douglas. Anna, Michael and Kate score the homes on three key criteria – design, style and amazing architecture.

The judges start at The Wave, a distinctive newbuild near Peebles. Nestled between the Tweed and Manor Valleys, The Wave is home to Stephen and Alison and, as well as its unique aesthetic, the house has been sustainably designed to create an energy efficient and environmentally low-impact home.

Next up, Anna, Michael and Kate visit Spottes Mill in Castle Douglas, home to Mark and his partner Carol Ann. Built on the grounds of a former grain store, this new build home is deceptive – traditional from the outside but contemporary inside with graffiti murals and a predominately black design palette. The open-plan interior embraces various materials including timber, glass and lots of natural stone.

The final contender in the Borders is a 1903 converted village hall near Biggar. The Blue House is home to Nic and Andy and their two dogs, Muffin and Crumpet. This former community hub had lain derelict for years before the previous owners renovated it. Then, two years ago, Nic and Andy bought The Blue House and completely upgraded the interior.

Over the course of nine weeks, the three judges travel the length and breadth of Scotland from the Borders to Aberdeenshire, East to West and the Hebrides to Orkney and Shetland.

Expert interior designer, Anna Campbell Jones, who has been injecting flair into people’s homes for nearly 30 years knows what makes a property perfect: “From an interior design perspective what I’m looking for in a home is heart, soul and originality.”

Each week, the judges mark the shortlisted properties out of ten but only one will go through from the nine regions to the grand finale at Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover.