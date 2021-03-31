We talk wine, whisky and writing in our second podcast

Scottish Field has just released the second edition of our new weekly podcast.

This features web editor and podcast host Kenny Smith is joined by Peter Ranscombe.

Peter, who is Scottish Field magazine’s wine expert, shares his experiences of how he became an authority in the field, and explains how an interest in alcoholic beverages through his work on a newspaper changed dramatically, as he went on to discover the ins and out of the drinks industry, both at home and overseas.

Peter reveals his favourite wine and whisky, as well as some of his favourite food and wine pairings.

You can read Peter’s blog on the Scottish Field website, The Grape and the Grain, HERE.

With also speak with author David Bishop about his new novel, City of Vengeance, which has recently been released.

David’s book has been published by Pan Macmillan, and was able to be completed with the assistance of the Scottish Book Trust’s Robert Louis Stevenson Fellowship, which saw him spending time in France as part of the writing process.

You can find all episodes of the Scottish Field podcast HERE. Alternatively, you can find us on Spotify, and other podcast providers including Google Podcasts.