Working with an architect to get the best design possible

Every time I begin a new architectural project – whether it’s designing a new house, renovating a farmhouse, or rethinking a traditional shooting lodge – I go back to the basics of what a great building should be.

A building is for now and for the future. It should uplift our spirits and create good feelings for those inside. It should flow and make the most of natural light and views and the proportions must work effortlessly. Designing and building should be a shared vision with the client, bringing to life their dream and becoming even better than they imagined.

The very first conversations with a new client are exciting. It’s about finding out what they want, understanding their hopes and ideas. It’s a sharing of thoughts and concepts, designs and preferences. Once first ideas are formed our job is to work out how the building or extension will sit in its environment.

We spend a great deal of time on this – the right aspect, how views will be framed, where light will sit, researching the architecture of the area, working out sustainable, energy-efficient and durable solutions.

As I say in the video above, opportunities to build are very precious. As an architect it’s my job to protect our built heritage. For older buildings, that means correctly preserving their beauty and standing in their environment, while also making them work for 21st-century living. For contemporary buildings, it’s making sure they stand the test of time and are uplifting for those in them and looking at them.

A little further down the line, we may use computer generated images (CGIs) to help everyone visualise the designs. For example, our designs for two new shooting lodges – in Dumfriesshire and on Lewis, and several new private houses have all been developed as photorealistic images and as moving images, so you can travel virtually through the space. For everyone involved this adds a level of confidence and belief in the future of the project.

And when it comes to procuring planning permissions and instructing construction teams and orchestrating the build, we have a great track record. We know from experience that a harmonious team makes the most successful buildings.

Need an architect? Give Thomas Robinson a call 01360 661144. Browse the projects on their website HERE.