Upmarket new apartments set to go on show

The most upmarket collection of new apartments to launch in Scotland’s recent history will finally start welcoming guests and prospective buyers from Saturday, 19 January.

Unlike anything ever launched in Edinburgh – and more akin in ambition and level of high-end style to a development built in the most salubrious parts of London or Paris – The Crescent at Donaldson’s by CALA Homes (East) is a bold and sweeping arc of 84 glass-fronted apartments.

Now two eagerly-awaited show apartments are preparing to open their doors to appointments on Saturday – allowing potential buyers to sample the pinnacle of modern design and luxury living.

As well as its visionary architecture, the development has a prized location nestled to the private rear of the capital’s iconic Donaldson’s estate, located within the city’s UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Situated within 18-acres of grounds that make up the largest new shared garden to be created in Edinburgh it creates a feel of a secluded private estate just minutes from Haymarket station, and a mile from the heart of Princes Street.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (East), said: ‘This is quite feasibly the most ambitious residential development built in Edinburgh for many a generation.

‘After years of careful planning and construction we are beyond thrilled to finally be at a point where prospective buyers can step foot inside these homes and experience the spaces for themselves.

‘There really is nothing quite like being able to get on site here – and we’re as certain as we can be that those in the market for a jaw-dropping city apartment will not be disappointed when viewing either of the spectacular show apartments and our on-site sales office.’

The design of the two show apartments has been inspired not only by the building itself but its outstanding surroundings, led by multi-award-winning Alexander James Interiors.

The renowned interior designers have been recognised as one of the World’s Top 100 for three consecutive years in the Andrew Martin Review, regarded as the Oscars of the design world, and were a perfect fit for this unprecedented design project.

Stacey Sibley, creative director at Alexander James, said: ‘It has been a joy to work with CALA at this absolutely fantastic setting, and on such a unique building.

‘The inspiration for the design came from the traditional architectural style of Edinburgh’s surrounding Georgian crescents – but with a very contemporary twist.

‘Crescent-shaped streets allowed designers to create open spaces and gardens within cities, so a natural palette of colours was a huge influence in the design.’

Designed by Richard Murphy OBE, the architecture of The Crescent has been directly influenced by Edinburgh’s famous Georgian crescents, with the show apartments boasting the open views and innovative design features this classic style affords.

Paired with an impressive glass façade are generous flowing spaces, enhanced height living areas and dynamic levels and with each apartment offering a dual-aspect living arrangement, The Crescent uniquely combines classic design with modern style.

Stacey added: ‘The two show apartments offer something a little different to the other.

‘The first is a two-bedroom apartment, with rich colours like burnt ambers and coppers and contrasting golds which create a luxurious, yet homely feel. Nature was used as a subtle influence through the abstract artwork, mixed textures and feature furniture pieces.

‘The second, a three-bed duplex, has more tranquil colour bases with soft teals and aquas and eclectic pieces of furniture, creating a feel of discreet luxury.

‘It really is a stunning development. You don’t experience the full impact of it until you’re actually on the grounds. We’re so excited to see it all come together.’

Philip added: ‘These show apartments are exactly what we’d hoped for – the team at Alexander James have done a fantastic job.

‘The design of each property, down to the last detail, complements the style of the wider Crescent development and uniquely incorporates the history of the surroundings.

‘We’d encourage anyone interested in seeing these apartments to do so – they really are something special.’

The vast front lawn and panoramic views over Edinburgh’s cityscape and towards the Pentland Hills beyond, combined with private terraces and garden to the tree-lined rear offer buyers an idyllic rural escape – whilst still being in the heart of the capital.

Priced from £950,000 to £1,925,000, The Crescent comprises some of the city’s most sought-after new residences.

Visit https://www.cala.co.uk/the-crescent to register your interest or to view more information on prices and availability.