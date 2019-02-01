Two move on up to senior posts with Savills

Real estate company Savills has made two new senior appointments at the top of its Scottish business.

Cameron Ewer has been promoted from head of Glasgow residential to lead the Scottish residential division and Hugo Struthers has moved up from head of rural professional services to lead Savills’ Scottish Rural, Energy and Projects (REP).

Nick Penny, head of the multi-sector property company in Scotland, said: ‘In Cameron and Hugo we have two highly energetic and entrepreneurial businessmen, both of whom have a strong track record with Savills and understand the dynamic nature of our business.

‘Scottish real estate is outperforming all other UK property markets and there is capacity for considerable further growth.

‘I am delighted that these two individuals have agreed to take the helm of their respective divisions and, along with our planning, development and commercial colleagues, to maximise opportunities for our residential and rural clients.’

Cameron Ewer joined Savills Edinburgh in 2004, moving to Savills’ head office in London before leaving for a short period to open Strutt and Parker’s Cambridge residential team then returning to Savills where he was appointed head of residential in the west of Scotland. He has been particularly prevalent in off-market transactions, with some record prices being achieved.

He said: ‘While Edinburgh was the highest performing city in the UK last year, Glasgow is in the midst of a great resurgence and Aberdeen is now poised for growth.

‘From city centre apartments to castles, our properties have huge appeal to buyers from all over the UK and beyond and I’m committed to ensuring the Scottish team continues to deliver the best possible service to buyers and sellers.’

Hugo has been with Savills since 1998, first based in Brechin where he qualified as a chartered surveyor. He spent some time with Savills in the West Midlands before returning to Scotland in 2004 to run the rural business in the West of Scotland, subsequently taking on leadership of the Scottish Rural Professional business.

Hugo said: ‘Our leading share of the rural agency market, and the fact that we manage and consult on thousands of acres of the Scottish landscape, gives us huge insight in to the challenges our clients are facing in a rapidly changing political, social and economic environment.

‘It will be my priority to ensure our diverse client base – including private, institutional and corporate clients and government agencies – are supported through these changes, seeking out opportunities across a wide range of sectors including forestry, renewable energy, infrastructure, architecture, food and farming as well as a wide range of leisure and tourism ventures.’

Cameron succeeds Andrew Perratt who has become Savills UK head of country residential, chairing the residential operations board. Hugo succeeds Jonathan Henson who has become joint head of Savills UK Rural Energy and Projects, chairing the REP board.

Nick continued: ‘Andrew Perratt and Jonathan Henson have been integral to the success of Savills Scotland. It is testament to their skills and business qualities that both have been promoted to leading roles in Savills UK business.

‘While they will spend an increasing amount of their time in Savills London HQ and all over the UK, they will continue to support their Scottish colleagues, providing advice to key clients where appropriate.’

Savills operates right across the property spectrum, including residential, rural, commercial, planning and development.