This is a substantial new build home of the highest quality

An exceptional modern country property close to St Andrews has been brought to the market.

Presented by Galbraith and commanding breath-taking panoramic views out over the Firth of Forth and beyond, North Cassingray House is an outstanding country property quietly positioned in a lovely secluded rural setting with a generous garden.

Constructed just over 10 years ago by the renowned Headon Homes, North Cassingray House is a fantastic and substantial bespoke house of the highest quality, offering extensive and impressive family accommodation with a wonderful bright southerly outlook.

The house is of an attractive white rendered exterior under a tile roof and was newly constructed on the site of a former 1950s/1960s property, having being carefully designed to make the most of the exceptional elevated position and outlook.

The spacious accommodation is arranged over two floors and is centred around the most impressive galleried vaulted central atrium room with glazed doors out to the garden terrace and lovely oak staircase leading to the first floor accommodation.

The lovely kitchen/dining room also benefits from glazed doors to the garden with sliding internal doors through to the adjacent family room. The well proportioned sitting room has a wood burning stove and glazed doors to the garden with the adjacent studio/drawing room also benefitting from a stove and glazed doors to the garden.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is the study along with utility room, shower room, w/c and entrance hall. Upstairs the beautiful principal bedroom suite has a balcony to the west and four piece en-suite bathroom.

The main guest bedroom also benefits from en-suite facilities with three further bedrooms and the family bathroom completing the accommodation.

North Cassingray House stands in an extensive well-stocked garden with generous areas of lawn and lovely paved seating areas. There is parking for several vehicles.

The property has a double garage with loft room above, and a garden store.

The house is situated about a mile to the east of the village of Largoward, on its own at the end of a long shared private road, just a short distance from St Andrews, the ancient and historic university town renowned world-wide as The Home of Golf with a wonderful cosmopolitan selection of shops and facilities.

To the south the East Neuk villages of Anstruther, Pittenweem, St Monans and Elie provide for all day to day requirements with an excellent range of shops, restaurants, pubs and such like. To the north-west is the bustling county market town of Cupar with a full range of amenities and services.

The thriving city of Dundee is some twenty miles to the north over the Tay Bridge with Edinburgh just over forty miles to the south. Home to an array of wildlife, the delightful picture postcard countryside and coastline around the Cassingray area is perhaps some of the finest that Fife has to offer making it the ideal setting for the outdoor enthusiast.

There is easy access to a wide range of recreational pursuits including walking, cycling, riding, sailing and golf with many highly regarded courses within easy reach including Crail, Kingsbarns, Elie, Leven, Lundin Links and the many fine courses in and around St Andrews where the Old Course regularly hosts the Open Championship – the next visit is due in 2021 for its one hundred and fiftieth anniversary.

In terms of days out there are good sandy beaches at St Andrews, Tentsmuir, Elie, Kingsbarns and Crail. The quaint picturesque fishing villages of the East Neuk are spectacular whilst the wide open spaces of the Lomond Hills are close at hand and offer great scope. There are a number of popular National Trust for Scotland properties in the area including Hill of Tarvit, Kellie Castle and Falkland Palace.

There are railway stations in Ladybank, Leuchars, Cupar and Markinch with Edinburgh airport just over an hour from the property. The regional airport at Dundee offers a good selection of short-haul flights.

Good state primary and secondary schooling is available locally with highly-regarded independent schooling being provided at St Leonards in St Andrews and also the High School of Dundee.

The agents will consider offers over £795,000.

Click HERE to read more.