This former working farm is a great opportunity

An attractive farmhouse with additional outbuildings is now on the property market.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Croftinloan Farm was historically a working farm and now presents an excellent array of accommodation offering much flexibility.

At the heart of the farm is the main farmhouse with its attractive Pitlochry stone exterior and warm and welcoming interior. The property offers a wonderful family home with generous reception and entertaining space.

The dining kitchen is a naturally bright room of extensive proportion and offers a magnificent space for both family living and entertaining.

The warm and inviting sitting room has a wood burning stove and original pitch pine panelling.

The family room has a door to the courtyard via a covered archway. This room could be utilised as an additional sitting room/office or playroom.

There are two bedrooms on the ground floor offering flexibility for extended family or guests and a further three bedrooms on the first floor.

The accommodation comprises: Ground Floor – Open plan kitchen/dining room, family room, sitting room, study, two double bedrooms, shower room and utility. First floor – Three double bedrooms, shower room.

Opposite the main farmhouse is a delightful cottage, which is currently utilised as a successful holiday let. The accommodation, over one floor, comprises: Two double bedrooms, dining room, living room, kitchen, shower room and stores.

Adjoining the main farmhouse is a converted barn, currently utilised as a showroom with office space featuring the original exposed beams. The property has also been fitted for residential use with an open plan sitting room, dining room/kitchen, shower room, with the option to create two bedrooms. Planning permission also allows for the original round house to be rebuilt forming a further bedroom with en-suite.

Central to the farm is a traditional cobbled courtyard which provides ample parking with attractive boreders. The design of the garden is such that, if preferred, it can be sectioned off to allow all the properties to have their own private grounds.

To the east of the garden is a young orchard with a range of fruit trees. To the north is an area of raised beds, along with a pretty seating area from where to enjoy the summer sun.

A further outbuilding is located here which is currently in a derelict condition and may be suitable for further development into either a garden room or studio, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents. Further details relating to the planning permission can be viewed via the Perth & Kinross Council Planning Portal under reference; 13/00419/FLL.

To the rear of the main farmhouse is the former dairy building, currently utilised as storage, it benefits from planning permission to create a further three bedroom property with three reception rooms.

Croftinloan Farm sits in an elevated position to the south-east of Pitlochry.

This particular part of Highland Perthshire has a huge amount to offer, with a diverse range of outdoor activities, including walking, cycling and water sports at both River Tummel and nearby Loch Tay. Golfers are well catered for with courses at Taymouth Castle, Strathtay, Dunkeld and Birnam, Blair Atholl and Pitlochry.

For country sports enthusiasts, shooting, fishing and stalking can all be taken locally. The nearby town of Pitlochry offers a good range of independent retailers, together with numerous restaurants, schooling, medical, dental, optical and veterinary practices, as well as the Pitlochry Festival Theatre, newly built visitors centre and iconic fish ladder.

To the south is the city of Perth, which can be accessed within a 30 minute car journey and offers a wide range of local and national retailers, along with leisure centre facilities, art gallery, cinema and theatre.

Both Edinburgh and Glasgow can be reached in just over an hour and a half by car and offer a full range of city amenities, including international airports. Pitlochry train station offers a daily sleeper service to London.

The agents will consider offers over £700,000.

Click HERE to read more.