This converted farmhouse is an ideal family home

A farmhouse which has been beautifully extended and offering magnificent views is now available.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Carpow Farmhouse is a delightful country property enjoying impressive views over the surrounding countryside, down to the River Tay and north to the Sidlaw hills.

The original cottage, of stone construction under a slated roof has been sympathetically extended, resulting in a well-proportioned family home.

The central hall leads directly to the dining room which enjoys a double aspect to the south and west and is partly open plan to the charming sitting room which enjoys the outstanding views over the garden and down towards the river.

The kitchen is reached directly from the hall and has a door leading to a conservatory which opens directly into the garden.

The bedrooms lie within the extension and comprise a well-proportioned principal bedroom with french windows leading out to the garden.

A bathroom is adjacent to this room. In addition there are two further bedrooms, a bathroom and a study.

Lying to the north-west of the house is a pretty, stone built outbuilding under a slated roof and serviced with both electricity and water. It provides a garage with an up and over door and a concrete floor. In addition there is a tool store and adjacent tack room.

To the rear is an open fronted lean-to, constructed of profile sheeting with a mono pitch roof.

The outbuilding offers development potential to create annex accommodation, studio or holiday let, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

Carpow Farmhouse extends to about 4.23 acres. Immediately surrounding the house is a well-tended garden providing an in keeping backdrop to this charming house.

It is principally down to lawn partly enclosed by hedging, with a number of well stocked borders. Lying to the west is an extensive parking area flanked by a well established pond. Lying beyond the access road is mature woodland extending to about 0.86 acres giving a wonderful amenity to the house.

Immediately to the north of the garden is a paddock of some 2.41 acres, enclosed by a stock proof fence, with a field shelter constructed of timber box profiled sheeting.

Further land may be available under separate negotiation.

Carpow Farmhouse stands in an elevated position just over a mile to the east of the village of Abernethy and approximately two miles to the west of Newburgh village. Perth lies some 10 miles to the north-west and provides a wide array of services and amenities including national retailers, supermarkets, banks, theatre, concert hall and a cinema.

Junction nine of the M90 motorway, about five miles to the west, gives easy access to Dundee and Edinburgh. Dundee is about 21 miles by car. Whilst Edinburgh lies some 44 miles to the south and provides extensive city amenities including an international airport.

There are a number of private schools within a comfortable distance of Carpow Farmhouse including Craigclowan Prep School, Strathallan, Kilgraston and Glenalmond College.

The area offers a wealth of recreational activities. For the golfer there are a number of courses within easy reach of Carpow Farmhouse including championship courses at Gleneagles Hotel, St Andrews and Kingsbarns.

The ski slopes of Glenshee can be reached in about an hour by car, whilst hill walking can be enjoyed in the many hills and glens Perthshire has to offer. Perth itself has a leisure centre, together with an ice rink which is a major venue for curling in Scotland.

Nearby equestrian facilities include Highfield Equestrian at Howe near Cupar, Netherton Equestrian at Aberargie, Lindores Equestrian and Cross Country training course at Newburgh and Gleneagles Equestrian Centre. Local pony club branches include Perth and Fife Hunt.

This property has a guide price of £450,000.

Click HERE to read more.