There’s two great reasons for Jennifer to smile

A Scots land and estate agency is celebrating after one of its staff was awarded her CAAV Fellowship by the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV).

And she also won the SAAVA President’s Cup for achieving the highest mark in the Scottish exams.

Galbraith is delighted that Jennifer Jeffrey was handed the prize at the Scottish Arbiters and Agricultural Valuers Association event yesterday.

Jennifer said: ‘I am thrilled to have achieved this qualification and to have been recognised by the SAAVA. Fellows of the CAAV provide professional advice and valuation expertise to farmers and landowners, addressing issues such as tenancy matters, the sale and purchase of farms and land, business structures and tax issues.

‘In these uncertain times it is even more important to offer a comprehensive service based on detailed understanding of the issues affecting farmers and rural businesses.’

The Central Association of Agricultural Valuers is the foremost professional body for rural valuers in the UK. Only about five people qualify as a fellow in Scotland each year.

Jennifer grew up on a farm in Peeblesshire and joined Galbraith in 2016 after graduating from SRUC with a degree in Rural Business Management.

She is also accredited as a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and is involved in a wide range of valuation and professional consultancy across the Scottish Borders and Lothians.

Galbraith recently increased its overall headcount to 280 staff in Scotland, up from 230 five years ago. The rural division has grown to 76 staff, from 54 staff five years ago. 45% of its rural land agents are women.