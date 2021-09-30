The Walled Garden is an impressive business for sale

A rarely available opportunity to acquire a truly first-rate example of modern and flexible exclusive use event space has arisen.

Presented for sale by Bidwells, The Walled Garden, at Righead Farm, Kincardine, is currently run as a successful wedding venue with strong bookings through to 2024.

The centrepiece is of course the magnificent walled garden and adjacent event space in the converted barn providing capacity for up to 150 guests.

In addition, there are approximately 8.5 acres of ring-fenced “event grounds” including manicured lawns, young orchard and wildflower meadow with ample off-street parking for numerous vehicles and buses.

There are a further 54 acres of additional agricultural land which could be utilised for expanded event activities as part of the business, woodland creation, enhancing biodiversity or farming.

There is significant potential to add revenue streams through readymade commercial activities under the existing planning use class and undertake potential residential / further leisure development to complement the existing mix of assets.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £1,750,000