Scotland the Land showcases stunning photography

A Scottish photography gallery is holding a stunning new exhibition, Scotland The Land.

This new photography exhibition at Gallery-Close, running until October 30, features work largely by Julian Calverley with additional pieces by Chris Close and Paul Kenny. This is the first time Julian has produced prints from his award-winning North NorthWest Book featuring landscapes from the North and NorthWest of Scotland. His book will also be on sale.

With a personal love for the great outdoors and over three decades of experience in professional photography, Julian Calverley has become one of the UK’s most revered landscape photographers. Hooked from an early age by the breath-taking beauty of the Scottish Highlands, he has carved out a unique cinematic style of landscape photography that is instantly recognisable.

Julian is drawn to the light quality that autumn and winter bring, repeatedly working at dawn and dusk, experiencing the spirit of a place as the sun rises and sets. Visiting these environments time and time again, often in extreme weather, allows him to witness the elements in all their different states. One element in particular – water, both in liquid and cloud form – features heavily in his compositions. By using long shutter speeds, Julian brings the movement of water into his landscape work, harnessing the beauty and motion of mountain rivers, streams, shorelines and skies.

His extensive post-production skills are then applied, with many hours devoted to each image. As a result, the finished pieces command a theatrical air, their atmospheric conditions beautifully observed.

With the allure of the wild continuing to inspire him, Julian is now focusing more on his landscape work than ever before

Chris Close was born and grew up in St Andrews. After studying in London, then Glasgow, he is now based principally in Edinburgh and is one of the country’s most established photographers, specialising in people and places.

Chris has been commissioned to shoot globally, in locations as diverse as Greenland, Chile, China and The Seychelles and was instrumental in setting up the first annual photography festival in Scotland.

Chris is an accomplished landscape photographer with a detailed knowledge of Scotland in particular although his first solo exhibition was from a series of images shot in Newfoundland.

Paul Kenny was born in 1951 and educated in Salford, in the northwest of England. He completed his Fine Art Degree at Newcastle upon Tyne in 1975. He returned to Northumberland in 2004 where he now lives with his wife Margaret.

His work is highly sought after by collectors across the globe. Since moving back to Northumberland, the windswept beaches between Holy Island and Spittal have woven their way into his work.

He has travelled to work in Japan, France and Ireland but the main focus in developing his unique vision were the remote beaches of Wester Ross in north-west Scotland and the Western fringes of the outlying Islands.

Paul uses a camera-less technique to produce his highly detailed images which often defy scale, sometimes looking like immense celestial bodies they can in reality be very small and delicate, suggesting an intrinsic link between the microscopic world and the universe as a whole.

He has work in major public and private collections including Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, the National Photography Collection, Bradford and the National Galleries of Scotland.

Gallery-Close is one of the only photography galleries in Scotland. Although small, they represent a number of photographers and offer a bespoke service always looking to help clients from across the UK and beyond. It is owned by photographer Chris Close.

Find out more at www.gallery-close.com. The gallery opening times are Wednesday – Saturday, from 10am-6pm, and by appointment. It can be found at 4B Howe Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6TD.