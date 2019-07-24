The house that ‘broke’ the internet is still for sale

A country house is offering keen buyers the rare opportunity to transform an uninhabited property into a dream family home.

Located just six miles from Dundee, Chesterhill House is now on the market with Perthshire-based Bell Ingram.

Built in 1870, Chesterhill House is a C listed Tudor-Italianate style property situated in grounds of over three acres on the southern shore of the Firth of Tay in Fife.

It has been unoccupied for several years and is in need of complete renovation but would make the ideal purchase for anyone seeking a major property project.

Despite its current condition, the property has maintained a number of traditional, architectural features including castellated parapets and a square plan tower. One key detail is a finely constructed oval walled garden, which is also listed and predates the existing house. Intact gardens of this style and age are especially unique in Scotland.

It also has mains water and electricity with drainage to a septic tank, as well as oil central heating and open fireplaces in the principal rooms.

What’s more, the sale comprises detached garages which, although having currently fallen into disrepair, offer great potential following extensive refurbishment.

Chesterhill House became an online sensation when it was listed for sale in 2017 at offers over £200,000 … the same price as a studio flat in North London at the time.

A staggering 121,399 people checked out the 19th century, six-bedroom property on social media, and estate agent Bell Ingram was flooded with requests for viewing, racking up a total of 156 visits and culminating in a highly competitive closing date with 15 offers submitted.

Carl Warden, of Bell Ingram in Perth, said: ‘Chesterhill House offers a truly unique opportunity for anyone looking for a real, hands on property project.

‘It is in need of considerable upgrading but for anyone up to the challenge, it has endless potential to be transformed into an impressive, character-filled family home.

‘It also offers the best of both worlds in that it is situated in a sloping site surrounded by woodland, giving a sense of rural seclusion and privacy, but also has good access to major road links and Perth, Aberdeen and Edinburgh are all within comfortable driving distance.’

Internally, the property extends to 492.37 square metres and is laid out over three floors and an attic.

The region of Fife is particularly famous for golf and has numerous top quality courses in a comparatively small area, including the world renowned Old Course at St Andrews. Good schooling is also available in nearby St Andrews and Cupar.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only and can be arranged through Bell Ingram’s Perth office on 01738 621 121.

Established 117 years ago, Bell Ingram has 130 professional staff across 11 UK offices including: farm, estate and forestry managers; chartered surveyors, architects, planners, and building surveyors; and tourism, GIS mapping, and renewable energy specialists.

The agents will consider offers over £350,000.

