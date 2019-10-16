Swallow’s Rest is a lovely home in the countryside

An outstanding country property with excellent accessability is now on the property market.

Converted in 2002, Swallows’ Rest is a most substantial and unique family home, quietly positioned in a delightful semi-rural setting, a short distance to the north of Inverkeithing.

Presented by Galbraith, Swallows’ Rest is an attractive and most substantial family home offering extensive accommodation of a high quality in a lovely quiet semi-rural location.

The house is of a charming stone exterior under a tile roof, with the generous and flexible accommodation being laid out over two levels and centred around the impressive split-level open plan sitting room/dining room with large wood burning stove and glazed doors to the decked seating area at the front of the property.

The sizeable kitchen/breakfast room benefits from an Aga with utility room off. The main bedroom is at ground floor level with dressing area and en-suite bathroom.

Completing the ground floor is the study, with internal access to the garage, a shower room and hall.

Upstairs there are four well-proportioned bedrooms together with family bathroom and hall.

The extensive area of garden ground to the front of the property is essentially laid to grass with decked seating area to the front of the house.

The enclosed garden to the rear is also essentially laid to grass with raised decked seating area, summer house and shed. There is parking for several vehicles and an integral garage.

From Swallows’ Rest there is easy access into Dalgety Bay, Inverkeithing and Dunfermline which, between them, offer an excellent range of services and amenities.

Perfect for the commuter with Edinburgh approximately ten miles to the south, the house is easily accessed by the motorway network as well as Dalgety Bay, Aberdour and Inverkeithing railway stations.

Access to Edinburgh airport is straightforward whilst Glasgow airport is about a one hour drive.

Also close by is Inverkeithing Park and Ride which is connected to Edinburgh airport, Edinburgh, Kinross, Perth and the Highlands. State schooling is available locally with private schooling being provided at a number of Edinburgh schools.

The agents will consider offers over £495,000.

