Spacious grade B-listed mansion in the Highlands

A most impressive B-listed Baronial Victorian mansion has been brought to the property market.

Set amidst grounds extending to approximately 6.4 acres and located on the eastern outskirts of Forres in Moray is Newbold House. Believed to date from the turn of the last century, Newbold was built by Colonel John Woodcock who inherited the estate from his uncle, John Little of Newbold Pacey in Warwickshire.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, the house was designed by Inverness based architects Ross and Macbeth with tenders for the build being advertised in 1893 however, it is likely that the build was not completed until circa 1900.

Colonel Woodcock was a retired officer who had served in India and subsequently made his fortune trading tea. In time the Woodcocks sold Newbold House to a Mr Sommerville and his wife. When the house was requisitioned during World War II, Mrs Sommerville had another house – ‘Kedah’ – built further down St Leonard’s Road.

After the war Newbold House fell empty for some while until it was acquired in 1959 by Mr Donaldson, a retired policeman from Keith who bought the property for £3000. The House became a hotel and the billiard room, which is now the art room, was converted into a bar.

With 14 bedrooms and four reception rooms, Newbold has the potential for a wide range of alternative uses. Having served for many years as a private residence, then a hotel, for the past 40 years or so the property has been managed by the Newbold Trust which has run various residential courses at the property with guests from across the globe.

Rod Christie, who is handling the sale for Galbraith, said: ‘The sale of Newbold House offers a fantastic opportunity to purchase a beautiful and architecturally important property. Extensive and well-appointed accommodation is laid out over three storeys.

‘Period features are in abundance throughout from ornate cornicing to deep bay windows and decorative fireplaces, with wood panelling adorning the grand hallway and four reception rooms which include a ballroom, music room, art room and dining room.

‘Newbold House would make a superb family home being easily accessible yet offering a good level of privacy whilst also presenting a business opportunity, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.’

The grounds consist of a large lawned area to the south which is thought to have been a tennis court, whilst a substantial and beautifully maintained walled garden is located to the north.

The walled garden is a real feature of Newbold and it has been very productive over the years. It includes a variety of fruit and vegetable beds, two greenhouses and various quiet seating areas. The property is nicely sheltered and screened by mature amenity woodland to the east and west.

This property has a guide price of £800,000.