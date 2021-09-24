Southleigh is a stunning home for offers over £2.2million

A fine example of Victorian architecture is being presented to the market by Gilson Gray.

Occupying an exceptionally private and generous corner plot on one of the capital’s most exclusive streets within Morningside’s historic conservation area, Southleigh is a fine example of Victorian architecture that retains many of its original, beautiful period features.

Enjoying a flexible layout that will no doubt appeal to families who love to entertain, the accommodation includes several formal reception areas, four/five bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

Surrounded by half an acre of beautifully-maintained, well-stocked gardens, the home conveys a wonderfully tranquil feel and you’d be forgiven for thinking you are in a quiet rural location, rather than in one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious postcodes and under three miles from the city centre.

Southleigh, a grand period villa, dates back to the late 1890s and has only had four owners, with the current owners having lived here for over 40 years, and was built by prominent Scottish architects Sydney Mitchell & Wilson.

Sydney Mitchell worked on a number of well-known projects across Scotland and Edinburgh during the late 1800s and early 1900s, including the Harrison Memorial Arch at the entrance to Observatory Road and Blackford Hill, parts of the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, and several private homes and tenement buildings across the city.

The current owners have retained the period charm and details within the house exceptionally well, with many of the original fireplaces, cornicing, and windows remaining, with a few extra special additions.

Nestled behind a wall, neat hedgerows, and a beautifully maintained front garden, the imposing home instantly impresses from the outset with its handsome stone exterior, and once inside, the period charm continues.

An entrance vestibule leads through to a reception hallway, where elegant proportions, earth-toned décor, a high ceiling adorned with cornicing, and a picture rail combine to give a welcoming first impression and set the tone for the interiors and fine period details to follow.

The hall accommodates a wine cellar and further built-in storage, as well as a useful cloakroom.

To the left of the hall lies a cosy parlour which continues the inviting ambience of the entrance area with similarly-toned décor framed by cornicing and a fitted carpet.

The dual-aspect parlour features a lovely fireplace around which furniture can be arranged, as well as a charming bay window which would be perfect as a reading neuk, with ever-changing leafy views of the beautiful gardens throughout the seasons.

A formal dining and music room across the hall occupies an exceptionally generous footprint and also incorporates a delightful fireplace and beautiful cornicing, whilst a large, south-facing bay window (with conservation double glazing) floods the room with sunny natural light and frames tranquil garden views.

A home office neighbouring the parlour also retains its fireplace and offers a much-needed private space for those working or studying from home or could alternatively be used as a fifth bedroom. Owing to the neighbouring wine store and dining area adjoined to the kitchen, and existing plumbing, with some reconfiguration this room could be transformed into a self-contained annexe for older live-in relatives.

The kitchen is accessed via a small internal hall with a useful store and is adjoined by a large bistro/dining area – ideal for busy morning breakfasts and coffee, or informal weeknight suppers. The generous cabinetry and workspaces line three walls of the room and incorporate an integrated electric oven and gas hob, as well as a striking royal blue AGA.

The kitchen is adjoined by a butler’s pantry/drinks area (with a serving hatch), where further cabinetry and a breakfast bar can be found, which in turn affords access to a garden room.

A boot room/utility room supplements the kitchen and is fitted with additional cabinets and workspace, and provides a discrete laundry area, as well as a large store, a shower room, and a porch offering another external entrance. Stairs from the utility room lead to one of the home’s four double bedrooms (the original maid’s room), which is currently being utilised as a second home office and accommodates a large built-in cupboard.

Also accessible from the dining room, the impressively-proportioned garden room offers a further family/dining area. It is fitted with high-quality reclaimed oak flooring and conservation double glazing, and features double doors opening onto the garden.

Returning to the main hall, a staircase sweeps up to a landing (with a linen cupboard) on the first floor, from which the three remaining bedrooms, a drawing room, and a bathroom are accessed. The magnificent drawing room mirrors the dining room with the same generous proportions, a south-facing bay window (also with conservation double glazing), and elegant cornicing adorning its extra vaulted ceiling, offering outstanding acoustics. The pièce de résistance of the drawing room is a truly remarkable original Robert Adam style Georgian fireplace surround, inset with a living-flame fire.

The master bedroom has the luxury of a walk-in wardrobe and shares a four-piece Jack-and-Jill en-suite shower room with the second largest bedroom, which also accommodates built-in wardrobes. The remaining bedroom has a charming bay window with a window seat, enjoying a tranquil, ever-changing garden outlook.

The bathroom completes the internal accommodation and comprises a bathtub with a traditional-style shower attachment, a WC, a pedestal basin, a bidet, a heated towel rail, and original wood panelling.

The villa is nestled within approximately half an acre of magnificent garden grounds, well-stocked and planted for every season, ensuring beautiful blooms all year round. Early spring sees bulb plants such as daffodils and tulips fill the garden with colour, while late spring and early summer will bring the flowering of large laburnum trees. Further trees sheltering the garden and giving it a tranquil country feel include silver birches, purple beeches, sycamores, bays, pines, and acers, in addition to herbaceous flowers and a selection of different styles of hedging for ultimate privacy. The delightful gardens feature a blend of lawns, patios, walkways, and the Cotton Club – a lovely summerhouse tranquilly overlooking the outdoor space. A workshop/tool store can also be found within the gardens.

There is a mono-block driveway accessed from Corrennie Gardens with enough space to comfortably accommodate five cars and accessed via electric gates which leads to the rear porch. To the front there is a double garage (entered from Hermitage Drive) with access via a stone stair to the rear gardens. Owing to the property’s elevated position, fantastic views can be enjoyed encompassing Edinburgh Castle, with an enviable view of the festival and New Year fireworks.

The villa offers outstanding potential for development and extension. Architect drawings are available for a two-storey extension to the rear of the property, which planning permission has previously been granted for 11/01884/FUL. There is also further potential to extend into the attic to create extra sleeping/living space, as many neighbouring homes on Hermitage Drive have done. The ground floor could be easily reconfigured to create an annexe suite with a separate sitting room, double bedroom and shower room – ideal for older relatives.

Southleigh occupies a wonderfully tranquil plot on the corner of Hermitage Drive, within enviable strolling distance of the Hermitage of Braid and Blackford Hill Nature Reserve, sure to make you feel as though you are in a rural location, yet within walking distance of the heart of Morningside and outstanding amenities.

Lying southwest of Edinburgh city centre, the fashionable suburb of Morningside is cherished for its unique “small-town” feel. Ideally positioned for both swift access into the city and easy escapes to the country, the area is popular with families and professionals alike.

Bustling Morningside Road is a short walk from the property and is lined with an unrivalled selection of cafés, bistros, and independent shops, as well as a Waitrose and M&S supermarket, while Margiotta is also within strolling distance, and a useful post box is just round the corner. With a diverse range of authentic pubs and trendy restaurants, Morningside is the perfect place to relax and unwind.

Residents of Morningside are also spoiled for choice when it comes to entertainment with the boutique Dominion Cinema and the Church Hill Theatre offering a varied programme of screenings and live performances all year round.

Fitness enthusiasts can visit Craiglockhart Leisure Centre for excellent gym, tennis, and fitness facilities, or for those who prefer the great outdoors, as well as the Hermitage of Braid a stone’s throw from the property, it’s just a short drive to the Pentland Hills Regional Park for hiking, cycling and pony trekking and also the slopes at Midlothian Snowsports Centre.

For the golfer, the property is ideally placed within easy reach of an excellent range of courses, including Mortonhall, Braids, and Merchant Golf Clubs.

Morningside is renowned for its outstanding range of state schools, including a brand-new primary school on Canaan Lane (under a 15-minute walk away), as well as its proximity to some of the capital’s finest private schools such as Merchiston Castle School, the Edinburgh Rudolf Steiner School, and George Watson’s College. Morningside enjoys superb transport links across the city, as well as quick and easy access to Edinburgh City Bypass, Edinburgh Airport and the M8/M9 motorway networks.

For further details, visit HERE.

Gilson Gray will consider offers over £2.2 million.