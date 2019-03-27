Seventh heaven for Mactaggart & Mickel

Multi-award-winning housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel have earned a prestigious Five Star rating from the Home Builders Federation – for a superlative seventh consecutive year.

The accolade further strengthens the family-owned company’s reputation for high-quality housebuilding and superb customer service.

Joanne Casey, director at Mactaggart & Mickel, said: ‘To achieve a five star rating is excellent, but to retain this highest level of recognition for seven years in a row is absolutely tremendous.

‘Among the numerous awards we receive, this accolade holds a special place in our hearts, as it reflects what our customers think about their entire house buying experience – before, during and after the purchase.

‘It takes exceptional skills and commitment from colleagues across the business to achieve such a remarkable score. We never rest on our laurels and will continue to explore further ways in which to improve our customer service as we extend our housebuilding into England.’

The HBF Star Rating Scheme awards builders stars for customer satisfaction, based on homeowner feedback in an independent survey. Now in its 13th year, the survey questions owners shortly after moving into new build properties to establish their satisfaction with the quality of their home and the buying experience.

Star Ratings are calculated on the number of customers who would recommend the builder to friends, with a Five Star Rating requiring 90% or above.

Mactaggart & Mickel received further good news as they were announced as finalists in two categories at this year’s Homes for Scotland awards: Medium Private Development of the Year for their development at Greenan Views in Ayrshire and the Company Innovation and Best Practice category for their Becoming an Employer of Choice initiative. The awards will take place on Friday 17 May at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC).

Mactaggart & Mickel have been designing and constructing quality homes in sought-after locations since 1925. Their current Scottish developments are in Edinburgh and the Lothians, Glasgow, Renfrwshire, Ayrshire and across the central belt.