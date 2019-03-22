Robert the Bruce link to this attractive hotel

A historical hotel reputed to be sited near where Robert the Bruce was inspired by a spider is on the market.

Dunvalanree, a hotel on the stunning West Highland beach where Robert the Bruce landed while fleeing the English following an early setback, is being offered for sale.

Located in the tiny Kintyre hamlet of Port Righ, sits on a sandy cove overlooking the Isle of Arran.

A popular guest house with restaurant for the past two decades, it has previously has been graded four stars by Visit Scotland as a ‘Restaurant with Rooms’, and had entries in the Good Food Guide and Good Hotel Guide.

The seller has owned the Dunvalanree since 1998 and operated continuously through to the end of the 2016 season. For personal reasons the business did not operate or open for business in 2017.

Dunvalanree is an attractive and substantial property, built in 1939, which has a superb location overlooking Port Righ Bay, just south of Carradale on the Kintyre peninsula.

This beautiful location conjures endless notions of romanticism, and rightly so, but on a more macabre note Port Righ is also infamously known as the only place in the UK where there has been recorded fatalities – in 1937 – resulting from a shark attack, from a basking shark.

On a more historical note, Port Righ is also believed to have been the landing point for Robert the Bruce, whilst escaping from the English, and where, allegedly, loosely the cave is located in the locality where Robert the Bruce had his spider experience.

Alistair Letham, a director in the UK hotels agency team at Colliers International, said: ‘Dunvalanree, which has traded very successfully over the past 20 years, is a super property in an outstandingly idyllic location.

‘It is an ideal opportunity for those seeking that definitive life-style change, with the potential of a good little income.

‘The Kintyre peninsula is a sought after destination by many and Dunvalanree can easily capitalise on this appeal.’

Alongside the seven letting bedrooms, lounge and restaurant, Dunvalanree comes with a detached self-catering cottage and a four-bedroom private flat for owners.

Colliers International is seeking offers of around £450,000.

