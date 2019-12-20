Refurbished property offers a ready-made home

A rare opportunity to acquire an exceptional two storey, stone built Victorian property in a quiet position within a much sought-after Scottish market town has arisen.

Presented by Rettie and Co, and located in Melrose, The property on Tweedmount Road has been fully renovated to an exceptional standard including new windows, wiring heating, and floor coverings throughout, and now boasts spacious, bright and immaculately presented accommodation, with stunning views over the town and to the countryside beyond.

Constructed in around 1890, Upper Tweedknowe offers beautifully presented and free flowing family sized accommodation over two levels with a shared ground floor entrance.

The property is in turn-key condition with exceptional finishes and contemporary décor throughout, as well as a wonderful outlook, particularly towards the nearby Eildon Hills.

The first floor is composed of a large landing, bright double aspect sitting room with fireplace and large bay window, open plan kitchen/dining room, shower room and a snug which could easily be used as a fourth bedroom.

The large kitchen boasts bespoke, handmade wall and base units and marble worktops, a large central island with breakfast bar and ample space for a dining table.

Upstairs, a large, recently restored cupola floods the hall with light. The master bedroom suite benefits from extensive wardrobes and a “Jack and Jill” bathroom with large walk in shower and oval bath with handmade woodwork and marble surround.

Also on the second floor are two further double bedrooms.

Externally, the property benefits from a small slabbed area to the front and plentiful on-street parking.

Melrose, which in 2018 took the title of the ‘Best Place to Live in Scotland’ in a new national ranking by the Sunday Times, is regarded by many as the most desirable and picturesque of the Borders towns, situated between the Eildon Hills and River Tweed.

The town provides an extensive range of amenities ranging from a variety of specialist shops, small supermarkets, restaurants and a selection of hotels. The thriving Central Borders town of Galashiels offers a fuller range of recreational and leisure amenities as well as excellent shopping facilities including major retail outlets.

Local tourist attractions include Melrose Abbey, Harmony House, Priorwood Gardens and Abbotsford House, the former home of Sir Walter Scott.

Tweedmount Road is just a short walk from The Greenyards rugby ground, renowned worldwide as the origin of Rugby Sevens.

There is a variety of outdoor pursuits in the area including fishing on the River Tweed, rough and syndicated shooting, horse riding, a challenging nine hole golf course and a selection of walks including the Southern Upland Way.

Local schooling includes the Melrose Grammar Primary School, the highly regarded St Marys Preparatory School and Earlston High School, which was one of only two schools in Scotland to feature in Tatler’s Top 20 State Secondary Schools 2018.

Edinburgh is within easy commuting distance via the A68 or A7, both of which link to major routes north and south bound. The Borders General Hospital lies just outside the town and nearby Tweedbank, minutes to the west of Melrose, has a station on the Borders Railway providing a service into Central Edinburgh with approximately an hour’s

journey time.

Berwick Upon Tweed (approx. 40 miles) provides a major rail link for travel to the South and for the frequent flier, airports can be found in Edinburgh or Newcastle.

For further information visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £385,000.