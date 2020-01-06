Redundant farm buildings full of property potential

A historic house and traditional redundant farm buildings is now on the property market.

Presented by Galbraith, Leadloch Farm is a productive livestock unit situated in a rural location close to Livingston.

The property comprises of a ruinous house and a dilapidated traditional steading which are located centrally within the holding, and an area of agricultural land extending to approximately 154.52 Ha (381.82 Acres).

The land is split into two blocks which are divided by the B7010 minor public road and there is good access to the fields from a network of farm tracks or directly from the public roads.

Leadloch House is an attractive house of stone construction under a pitched slate roof and is located to the north east of the farm steading with a garden to the fore which is laid to lawn and partially enclosed by brick walls. The historic house is currently in a derelict state of repair however is home to a number of impressive period features.

The farm is equipped with a range of redundant traditional farm buildings which are situated adjacent to the farmhouse and are easily accessed from the farm drive and have the potential to be developed subject to the necessary consents.

The land is made up of some good pasture which is ploughable and some rougher grazing to the west of the holding. There are areas of woodland and shelter belts interspersed throughout the holding.

The land has been classified as Grade 4.2 and Grade 5.3 by The James Hutton Institute. The land at Leadloch is generally gently undulating. The fields are of a practical size and layout for their existing use. The land rises from 223m and 255m above sea level.

Leadloch House is a historic traditional stone built house under a pitched slate roof. The property has a number of period features including crow foot step gables and inscriptions above many of the doors.

The property is thought to have once been home to the Waddle family descendants of the Waddells of Holehouseburn which is further hinted at by the heraldic panel above the main door which includes a stone carved W above the family’s coat of arms. The farmhouse is accessed via a private farm drive which leads from the minor public road.

A Galbraith spokesman said: ‘We believe the property is comprised of well-proportioned accommodation over two floors as follows: three bedrooms, two public rooms and a large dining kitchen.’

The garden ground lies to the fore which is laid to lawn and is partially enclosed by brick walls.

There is a range of traditional agricultural buildings to the immediate south of the farmhouse which are currently dilapidated. These buildings were used for livestock housing and are primarily of stone and brick construction under pitched slate roofs however many of the roofs have now collapsed.

In addition to the traditional buildings there are a number of sheds of timber pole construction with earth floors and tin and timber cladding under corrugated and box profile roofs. To the west of the farm steading there is a substantial concrete wall silage pit with a concrete floor.

The subjects lie within the NBE3 Rural Investment Area of North Lanarkshire Council which may allow for the farmhouse and buildings to be developed subject to the necessary consents being obtained.

The farm lies within the Central Scotland Green Network which offers grant support for the creation of new woodland. More details available from the selling agents.

Leadloch House enjoys a rural location approximately one mile to the south west of the village of Fauldhouse and some 13 miles south west of Livingston. Fauldhouse village has a number of local shops, post office, railway station and two primary schools.

More extensive shops and facilities can be found in nearby Bathgate or Livingston. Junction 5 of the M8 can be reached within a 15 minute drive making the property highly accessible to Edinburgh, Glasgow and surrounding areas.

The surrounding area comprises an excellent mix of amenity and commercial woodland intertwined by rolling countryside, which provides a wonderful setting for the property and ample opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast. The Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park is located a short drive to the north west offering world-renowned scenery and excellent opportunities for hill walking, along with other rural activities such as pony trekking, mountain biking, fishing and shooting.

Despite its quiet location, Leadloch is conveniently located for the commuter being only a short distance from all main arterial routes including the M9 and M8 motorways. Rail links are available from nearby Fauldhouse with services to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The agents will consider offers over £900,000.

For more information, visit HERE.